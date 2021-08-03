Happy Independence Day: 5 Interesting Facts About Niger

On August 3, 1960, the Republic of Niger officially gained its independence from France. Each year, the day is commemorated with mass tree planting celebrations known as Fête de l’Arbre. The goal of this land restoration program is to preserve the country’s ecosystem and prevent desertification.

As a country that sees relatively limited tourism, many people seem to not know a great deal about the West African nation of Niger. Today, on their Independence Day, let’s change that!

Here are five interesting facts about Niger.