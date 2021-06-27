Photo Credit: JohnnyGreig
The Most Instagrammable Spots In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro is a vibrant and colorful culturally diverse South American city attracting tourists from every corner of the world. In addition to being the home of samba, favelas, world-famous Carnival parades, and some of the most breathtaking natural beauty you’ll see, Brazil’s second-largest city is known for its many photo-worthy icons.
These are seven of the most Instagrammable spots in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Escadaria Selaron
The brightly colored Escadaria Selaron (or Selaron Steps) are one of Rio‘s most recognizable landmarks. The 125-meter tiled mosaic staircase features over 2,000 pieces of mirror, tile, and ceramics.
It was created by Chilean-born artist Jorge Selaron, who came to Rio and fell in love with the city. The steps took him more than 20 years to complete and today are a favorite location of visitors hoping to capture the essence and soul of Rio de Janeiro.
Jardim Botanico
Jardim Botanico (or the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden) is home to many exotic plant species native to the region, as well as those from all over the world. Visitors can stroll the many walkways or rent an electric car in which to browse the expansive grounds.
Guests will also notice many varieties of birds and free-roaming monkeys throughout the garden. There are plenty of opportunities to capture great Instagram shots, using the garden’s towering palm trees, giant water lilies, or beautiful 16th century Visitor’s Center building as a backdrop.
Copacabana Beach
One of the most popular beaches in Rio and also in the world, the crescent-shaped Copacabana Beach is three miles of white sand running along the densely populated neighborhood of the same name. It’s an ideal spot to catch a game of volleyball or soccer, or simply enjoy sun and sea with an ice-cold coconut.
The beach itself is gorgeous and makes for amazing photographs. However, don’t forget its promenade, featuring the black and white wave motif walkway depicted on many Copacabana Beach souvenirs. Like many other stylistic aspects of Rio, the design is of Portuguese origin, and was originally designed in the 1930s by Roberto Burle Marx.
Christ the Redeemer
No trip to Rio is complete without a visit to the iconic Christ the Redeemer. The 98-foot tall statue is one of the New 7 Wonders of the World and also the world’s largest Art Deco-style sculpture.
Standing at the top of Corcovado Mountain in Tijuca Forest National Park, the statue overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro. It was constructed after World War I with the hopes of strengthening the faith of Brazilians.
Sugarloaf Mountain
Next to Copacabana Beach, you’ll find Sugarloaf Mountain, a 396-meter tall mountain providing breathtaking 360-degree views of Rio de Janeiro. Sugarloaf is another iconic landmark helping form the beautiful Rio skyline.
Glide to the top in a cable car, and be sure to have your camera ready for the once-in-a-lifetime sights awaiting you at the top. Not only will you be able to see the Christ the Redeemer statue and the entire city of Rio, including its surrounding beaches, forests, and mountains; you’ll also see the city of Niteroi, Guanabara Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.
The Maze
Considered one of the most unique stays in Rio de Janiero, The Maze is a mosaic-covered guesthouse, jazz bar, art gallery, and restaurant all in one. It requires some effort to get there (an uphill taxi ride and then a walk) however the view once you arrive makes it all worthwhile.
From the Maze, visitors can enjoy sprawling views of the ocean, bay, mountains, and city below. The colorful tile mosaics displaying people, birds, and plant life are all a part of the unique decor and artwork. Visit on the first Friday of each month for one of the best jazz nights in Rio.
Telegraph Stone
Located in Barra de Guaratiba, about an hour south of Rio, is the Telegraph Stone, a hiking attraction too dope not to include in this list. If you’re visiting Rio de Janeiro, your Instagram needs this shot. Your friends will say you’re crazy for such a stunt, but what looks like a towering mountain cliff is actually no more than a meter from the ground.
At 1.5 km, the trail is fairly easy and can be completed in 30 to 40 minutes. Word to the wise: get there as early as you can, as the line for a photo can get extremely lengthy.