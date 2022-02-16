Inside Enish, The Biggest Nigerian Restaurant Chain In The World: Authentic Nigerian Food in Dubai

Enish is here to offer you authentic Nigerian food in Dubai, the luxurious hub of the United Arab Emirates. The biggest Nigerian restaurant chain in the world, Dubai’s Enish is a restaurant and lounge which provides visitors with a chance to enjoy “authentically plated” Nigerian cuisine in the Middle Eastern country

With six thriving branches across the UK, one in the U.S. and Dubai, Enish is the biggest Nigerian Restaurant chain in the world. – and its getting bigger. The Dubai outlet has since become the go-to place for Nigerian celebrities and visitors ready to experience flavourful West African tastes.

Courtesy: Enish

Opening its doors to Dubai in February 2020, the restaurant flourished despite the circumstances of the upcoming pandemic. Since moving overseas and opening the first Middle Eastern outlet in Dubai, Enish will be opening one more outlet in the city on the palm later this year.

“Serving dishes from the diverse culture of Nigeria, Enish is bringing you a real taste of the country and a special twist to some of your favorite dishes” it reads on the website.

Visitors can expect a wide and exciting range of Nigerian classics. On the menu, you’ll find dishes such as red stew, isiewu (also known as ‘goat’s head soup’ or ‘spiced goat’s head’) a traditional dish from Eastern Nigeria, yam pepper soup, jollof rice (a West African favorite) and even Ewedu soup (traditionally native to the Yoruba parts of Nigeria, made of Jute leaves).

Enish offers Nigerian food in Dubai to provide ‘a true taste of Nigerian cuisine & beverages with a fine dining experience’. Enish is a perfect addition to Dubai’s diverse gastronomy landscape, being a popular destination for luxury and fine dining in the region.

This award-winning hot spot in Dubai offers more than delicious Nigerian food in Dubai, is also known for having the best guest performances and DJs. Black travelers find themselves at the restaurant and lounge to enjoy a night of good vibes, live music, and unbeatable West African energy.