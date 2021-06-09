6 Of The Most Influential Afro-Brazilians You Need To Know

Just like other countries from the African Diaspora, Brazil has birthed thousands of influential Afro-Brazilians since its slavery era, which ended in 1888. From abolitionists to civil rights champions during the country’s military dictatorship (1964-1985), Black leaders always stood up against the structural racism presented in the largest Latin American country.

Many of them were brutalized, jailed and killed. However, they paved the way for the new Black generation. Now, it’s their turn to continue this journey of struggle and activism. Meet six of the most influential Afro-Brazilian activists under 50 today who are working hard to empower the Black people in Brazil.