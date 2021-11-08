7 Indigenous Festivals In Australia To Be Held In 2022

Australia’s indigenous people, known as Aboriginal Australians, have lived on the continent for over 50,000 years. Today, there are 250 distinct language groups spread throughout Australia, with rich in traditions and beliefs. Every year those communities hold indigenous festivals in Australia aiming to share and preserve Aboriginal culture, giving visitors the chance to not only learn more about it but fully immerse themselves in it.

Due to the pandemic, events were cancelled, but with the advance of the vaccination and the drop of COVID-19 cases, the country is back to normal and some festivals are scheduled to resume in 2022.

If you are planning to visit Australia next year, Travel Noire has rounded-up some of the best Indigenous festivals and events to attend in 2022. As dates change from time to time, we have listed the typical month of the year the event is held.