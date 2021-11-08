Photo Credit: James D. Morgan
7 Indigenous Festivals In Australia To Be Held In 2022
Australia’s indigenous people, known as Aboriginal Australians, have lived on the continent for over 50,000 years. Today, there are 250 distinct language groups spread throughout Australia, with rich in traditions and beliefs. Every year those communities hold indigenous festivals in Australia aiming to share and preserve Aboriginal culture, giving visitors the chance to not only learn more about it but fully immerse themselves in it.
Due to the pandemic, events were cancelled, but with the advance of the vaccination and the drop of COVID-19 cases, the country is back to normal and some festivals are scheduled to resume in 2022.
If you are planning to visit Australia next year, Travel Noire has rounded-up some of the best Indigenous festivals and events to attend in 2022. As dates change from time to time, we have listed the typical month of the year the event is held.
1. Parrtjima- April
Parrtjima’s 10 days of festivities showcase the oldest culture on Earth through cutting-edge technology.
The program features an array of breathtaking light installations including live music, film screenings and a number of workshops to learn local languages, dot painting and traditional crafts.
2. Karijini Experience- April
Held on the traditional lands of the Banjima people, Karijini Experience is a festival of culture, food, music and art in the breathtaking Karijini National Park.
The four-day program features around 50 events such as meditation and yoga on the ancient rugged landscape, guided cultural walks, film screenings under the stars, bush tucker high tea and more.
3. Taste Of Kakadu- May
With a program set to immerse Kakadu National Park visitors in a stimulating journey of the senses, Taste of Kakadu takes place within a World Heritage-listed national park.
The festival is a bush food experience and runs for 10 days and features a host of delicious events such as dinners, elder-led cooking demonstrations, camp cook-ups and guided bush walks to forage for native food. There’s also a festival hub complete with live music and food stalls where you can sample local delicacies such as buffalo and crocodile.
4. Barunga Festival- June
Located in the Katherine region, this much-loved territory festival attracts a 4000-strong audience of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from all over the world.
Attendees descend upon the small remote community to camp and take part in a program of music, sport, traditional arts and cultural activities over the 3-day-long weekend in June each year.
Barunga Festival has a strong history of showcasing the Katherine region and supporting remote indigenous communities to come together and celebrate the positive aspects of community life. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to join in the festivities and enjoy this unique opportunity to engage with a remote Indigenous community.
5. Garma Festival- August
Hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation, Garma Festival is one of the most Arboreginal festivals in Australia. It is a four-day gathering of around 2500 political and business leaders from across the globe that aims to address and improve social equity for Indigenous people.
Held at a remote ceremonial meeting ground in north-east Arnhem Land, guests can learn about Aboriginal Australia.
The five-day festival is an introduction to Indigenous culture and issues, designed to foster a greater cross-cultural understanding.
There’s spear making, guided bushwalks, indigenous astronomy tours, ceremonial dances, a stunning outdoor gallery set among the towering gums, and artists from nearby communities.
The key forum hosts politicians, experts and leaders who discuss current Indigenous issues.
6. Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair- August
Darwin Festival is a vibrant arts and cultural event with an eclectic and substantial program that takes advantage of Darwin’s delightful dry season weather and spectacular outdoor venues.
Darwin Festival reflects Darwin’s position at the Top End of Australia, showcasing some of Australia’s finest arts performers.
The festival is usually held over 18 exciting days and nights, with local and touring performances and events including outdoor concerts, workshops, theater, dance music, comedy and cabaret, film and visual arts. During the Festival, Darwin offers with performers, artists, locals and visitors enjoying the colorful atmosphere and festivities of Darwin Festival.
7. Desert Mob-September
Art centers from across Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia, come together for Desert Mob, an annual art gathering in Alice Springs.
In 2022, artists and audiences will converge on the Araluen Arts Centre in Mparntwe (Alice Springs). It will feature hundreds of new, innovative artworks from emerging and established artists; the Desert Mob online gallery, a virtual symposium of powerful projects, presentations and artist talks; an affordable art marketplace supporting ethical purchasing from Aboriginal owned art centers, and associated events at venues across Mparntwe.