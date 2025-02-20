The Inca Trail is approximately 26 miles long and leads to one of the most iconic sites in the world: Machu Picchu. Millions of people trek to the 15th-century Citadel to see a well-preserved Incan citadel that gives visitors remarkable insight into one of the most important civilizations in history.

The Inca civilization is known for its advanced engineering, unique architectural style, culture, and spirituality. Beyond Machu Picchu, other fascinating sites are worth visiting along the trail. Here is everything you need to know before hiking the Inca Trail.

Quick Facts

Making the trek along the Inca Trail can be described as challenging because of the altitude in the Andes. Hikers will see cloud forests, Puna grasslands, high mountain passes, and plants native to the climates.

On average, the 26-mile hike takes hikers four days. Some guides, however, suggest five days. For more experienced hikers, the Inca Trail can take as little as two days. The trail constantly changes between high points with spectacular passes and lush valleys.

Hiking the trail is okay for beginners as long as you are traveling with a guide and can walk for a long period of time. Expect to hike anywhere between four and six miles a day.

Mitti Hicks

Best Time To Hike The Inca Trail

The best time to visit the Inca Trail is during the dry season, from May to September. It’s ideal for trekking because the weather is clear, and there is little to no rainfall. Clear skies mean hikers will have incredible views of the mountains and Inca ruins. May and June are the best months because the crowds are smaller on the trails than July through September. September is considered shoulder season and not a bad time to go.

As with most hikes, the best time to start your daily trek is early morning to reach key viewing points. It tends to be less crowded, and hikers can catch the sunrise while on the journey.

Hikers should avoid the Inca Trail from October through April because the rain makes conditions muddy and slippery, which can be dangerous for even the most seasoned hiker.

Dylan Shaw / Unsplash

Temperature Range: For the summer, temperatures range from 59°F to around 68°F during the day and drop to around 40°F at night. During the winter months, temperatures range from 46°F to 77°F. January through March can be the wettest months.

Trail Closures/Permits: The Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is closed to the public every February for maintenance and to ensure visitors are not making the wrong decision by hiking during the rainy season. The Peruvian government also requires visitors to have a permit to hike the Inca trail and a guide. The government attempts to limit the number of people on the trail to preserve and protect its cultural heritage. The cost varies on the trekking package. On average, be prepared to spend around $2,500 per person on an 8-day tour. A four-day permit usually costs around $700 per person.

How To Prepare For Hiking Inca Trail

Preparing for the Inca Trail should start at least six months in advance. The most important item on hikers’ to-do lists is getting the permit. This can be done with a guide who hosts group trips, including Alpaca Expeditions, Enigma Adventure, Llama Path, and SAM Travel Peru.

Depending on your permit, the hike should take no longer than eight days. It’s best to pack light with layers. Closed-toe hiking shoes are a must for the adventure, and be sure to pack clothing that allows you to take on or off things quickly. Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, a sun hat, and a water bottle to stay hydrated.

You should bring a good-quality sleeping bag, but in some cases, your tour guide could bring one for you. Since guides and permits are mandatory, you will not need a navigator.

Kyle Loftus / Unsplash

What to Expect Along the Trail

The trek to one of the 7 Wonders of the World does not come without a challenge. The hike can be difficult because of the Andean Mountains’ high altitude and steep inclines. As always, with every challenge comes a great reward. In this case, it’s witnessing Machu Picchu up close and other scenic highlights, including the Dead Woman’s Pass. At 13,828 feet, it’s the highest point on the trail. Once there, it offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Andes. The Sun Gate entrance into Machu Picchu is worth taking in. There are also some incredible Incan ruins along the way, such as the Runkurakay and Winay Wayna.

Kyle Loftus / Unsplash

Trail Etiquette: Respect others, the environment, and, most importantly, the culture. Share rest stops and viewpoints. Practice “leave no trace” by disposing of waste properly on the trail.

Photography Tip: The best photo is Dead Woman's Pass. Put yourself in the middle and capture the mountains behind you.

Know Before You Go: Important Trail Information

Before you go on the trail, it is essential to secure a guide and ensure you have a permit. Peruvian regulations require hikers to be accompanied by a licensed, professional guide to protect the site.

In addition, acclimation to elevation is crucial. The Inca Trail begins in Cusco, one of the highest cities in Peru. Acclimating to the trail’s elevation will help mitigate altitude sickness, which is common in the region. It’s best to start your journey after spending two or three days in Cusco.

Kyle Loftus / Unsplash

Camping Information: Campsites are available and well-marked along the way. The company you trek with will set up your camping site since there is limited capacity for campers.

Cell Service: Cell phone service is limited. Access to cellular service depends on having an international phone plan.

Hiking the Inca Trail is an unforgettable experience. With an over 90% success rate, you are guaranteed to experience the history up close and breathtaking landscapes. The trail is doable for beginner and skilled hikers, allowing everyone from all backgrounds to participate in deep cultural immersion.