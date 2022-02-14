Jeezy Gives Up His First Class Seat To Young Boy Fighting Stage 3 Cancer

Rap star Young Jeezy hit the news recently when the hip-hop star talked about the bravery of a boy identified as Andre who he met on a flight to Memphis. On the flight, Young Jeezy offered his seat in the first-class where he was sitting. After offering his seat, he sat close to Andre’s mother and talked to her about her son and his fight against the disease, adding that she was amazing and a very strong woman. “She told me about how mighty of a fighter her son has been. “

He shared this on his Instagram about the boy, saying how brave he was as he was fighting stage 3 cancer and was on his way for treatment. On the post, he also said that Andre was invited to his show where he will be treated like a boss.

Young Jeezy’s Instagram post went viral and received 255,000 likes with hundreds of thousands of comments. The Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson commented: “Doing the right thing is part of your DNA‼️”

This is not the first time Young Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, showed some love and affection for those who are experiencing hard times. In 2015, he visited Philly Juvenile Detention Center to encourage youth to make better decisions.

In 2019, the rapper supplied free WiFi to the hospital and high school in his home town in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Last year, the rapper gave out 1,000 bikes to inner-city youth in Atlanta through Street Dreamz Foundation teaming up with The Tony Robbins Foundation.