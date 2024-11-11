Hurricane Rafael’s destruction in Cuba might impact travel plans for those going to and from the Caribbean country. The storm devastatingly hit the island as a Category 3 on November 6. The natural disaster knocked out the national electrical grid, leaving Cubans enduring around a day-long power outage, according to CNN.

The State Department’s latest travel advisory for Cuba came just ahead of the storm’s landfall. The weather-related caution, issued on November 5, partially said, “Reconsider travel to Cuba due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Rafael… U.S. citizens in Cuba wishing to depart the island should depart now, ahead of Tropical Storm Rafael’s arrival. U.S. citizens in Cuba who need immediate emergency services should contact local authorities.”

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez shared an update on the country’s progress on November 7. Translated from Spanish to English, he said, “Thanks to early evacuation in affected regions, no deaths are reported in Cuba after Hurricane Rafael. Attention to the evacuated population is maintained, and work is being done to create conditions [for] the gradual return to normality in the country.”

Gracias a evacuación temprana en regiones afectadas no se reportan fallecidos en #Cuba, tras paso de huracán #Rafael.



Se mantiene la atención a la población evacuada y se trabaja en la creación de condiciones y el retorno gradual a la normalidad del país. pic.twitter.com/WN2619Jp3Y — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 7, 2024

Delta Air Lines disclosed that some of its flyers could experience disrupted travel plans due to Hurricane Rafael. The airline issued a notice with rebooking and rescheduling information for customers flying to or from Havana (HAV), Key West (EYW), and Montego Bay (MBJ) airports between November 5 and 7.

What Else Is There To Know About Hurricane Rafael?

As of this report, Hurricane Rafael is a Category 2 storm. The National Hurricane Center says there are “no coastal watches or warnings in effect.” The storm is expected to slow and weaken over the next few days, likely drifting within the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane is no longer anticipated to hit the United States.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30. Ahead of Hurricane Rafael’s landfall, this year has seen several high-intensity storms, including Beryl, Helene, and Milton.