As a destructive and intense hurricane season continues, weather officials are watching what storms pose upcoming threats.

As of October 10, Hurricane Leslie is developing in the central Atlantic Ocean. The storm is reportedly weakening as it veers closer to the Americas. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) notes that the developing storm system is decreasing in strength, and there are “no coastal watches or warning in effect.” Leslie’s “maximum sustained winds are near 90 miles per hour with higher gusts.”

Speculation stirred that “Hurricane” Nadine would directly follow Hurricane Milton. However, USA Today claims Nadine petered out in strength before even getting to cyclone status. Moreover, the storm has allegedly veered away from the U.S. mainland. The source noted that Nadine is on “the east coast of Florida.”

Regarding Nadine, the NHC allegedly added that “environmental conditions are no longer conducive for further development.”

What To Know About This Year’s Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and usually includes 14 storms. With several weeks remaining until the season’s end, this year’s run has already included 13 named storms. Headline-making and catastrophic storms this year have included Beryl, Francine, Helene, and Milton. Shortly after the Helene ravaged the Southeast, Milton landed as a Category 3 in Florida on October 9.

A Category 1 as of this reporting, Milton has left eight people dead and 3 million without power in Florida. Per CNN and Tampa Electric CEO Archie Collins, 69% of the company’s customers await power restoration.

Helene impacted six Southern states — Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The storm’s tragic and immense death toll surpassed 230 victims.

“The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has now generated 127 ACE (Accumulated Cyclone Energy), officially meeting (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) NOAA’s definition of an above-normal season,” tweeted meteorologist Philip Klotzbach on X October 9.