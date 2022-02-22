How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Chicago

If you’ve never been to Chicago, a.k.a. Chi-Town, The Windy City, and The White City among other nicknames, consider adding it to your list. For generations, it has been shaped by Black people, starting with the “the Father of Chicago,” Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable, who arrived there from Haiti in the 1770s. In 2021, Lake Shore Drive was renamed in honor of DuSable’s work as a successful tradesman and entrepreneur. What better way to honor his legacy than supporting Black-owned Chicago?

According to Choose Chicago, “The Great Migration brought hundreds of thousands of African-American migrants to Chicago,” and they were responsible for infusing the city with jazz and blues music. Today, there are a number of clubs offering live music in these genres. The city also witnessed the election of the nation’s first Black-president, Barack Obama, who issued his victory speech in Grant Park in 2008.

Chicago is exciting, fast-paced, and international, offering plenty in the way of shopping, restaurants, and culture throughout the year. And you’d be remiss not to try the deep-dish pizza at least once, though some New Yorkers would call it tomato pie since it can’t be folded. Whatever name you choose, it’s delicious.

Here are some Black-owned Chicago businesses to patronize during your 48-hour stay in The Windy City.