These 9 Red Hotel Rooms Will Bring Out The Fire In You

There’s a belief that all hotel rooms are created alike. This belief is definitely erroneous. If you’ve ever stayed in a poorly-maintained hotel (even if it’s part of a national franchise), you know that no two rooms are exactly the same.

There are a number of reasons why people like to specifically request bright red rooms, though. For some, red is the color of romance — it signifies a hot and steamy night of passion with their favorite person. For some, red signifies freedom. And some people just want red rooms because they like the color.

No matter your reason — or your budget — these 10 red hotel rooms are fascinating and, frankly, beautiful. With fall in full swing and the holiday season coming, this is the perfect excuse to grab your scarf, plaid shirt, and pumpkin-spiced chai, and book one of the rooms and experience your own red era while vibing out on your own terms. With this pandemic being what it is — and with a steady stream of stressors coming our way every day — we deserve it.

Check out these 10 red hotel rooms and get to booking!