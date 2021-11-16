Photo Credit: Hotels.com
These 9 Red Hotel Rooms Will Bring Out The Fire In You
There’s a belief that all hotel rooms are created alike. This belief is definitely erroneous. If you’ve ever stayed in a poorly-maintained hotel (even if it’s part of a national franchise), you know that no two rooms are exactly the same.
There are a number of reasons why people like to specifically request bright red rooms, though. For some, red is the color of romance — it signifies a hot and steamy night of passion with their favorite person. For some, red signifies freedom. And some people just want red rooms because they like the color.
No matter your reason — or your budget — these 10 red hotel rooms are fascinating and, frankly, beautiful. With fall in full swing and the holiday season coming, this is the perfect excuse to grab your scarf, plaid shirt, and pumpkin-spiced chai, and book one of the rooms and experience your own red era while vibing out on your own terms. With this pandemic being what it is — and with a steady stream of stressors coming our way every day — we deserve it.
Check out these 10 red hotel rooms and get to booking!
The Redbury Hotel — New York
Located on East 29th Street in the NoMad district of NYC, this boutique hotel is owned by the SBE Group, and red is literally everywhere in this pet-friendly hotel.
With rates starting at $134/night, the Redbury Hotel is accepting bookings as of February 1, 2022.
Origin Red Rocks
This gorgeous hotel in the heart of the Red Rocks district of Colorado is an official partner of the famed amphitheater of the same name. Plus, if you book directly on the website, you can save up to 20 percent when you book three or more nights in a row. And, unsurprisingly, red is everywhere!
Faena Hotel & Resort — Miami Beach
The Faena is a cultural institution located in the heart of Miami Beach. But at $900/night, it’s certainly not for the budget-conscious traveler.
The Watergate Hotel
Yes, that Watergate Hotel. And yes, they love playing on its infamy. This is a perfect spot for history buffs, and it’s been updated with all the red you could possibly imagine, from accents to full-on hotel rooms.
Downtown Grand Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas is quickly becoming a hot tourist spot as the area undergoes a rejuvenation. This pet-friendly hotel is far more affordable than any of the options on the Strip, too, which makes it quite attractive.
Angad Arts Hotel — St. Louis
Located just steps away from the St. Louis Symphony, this art deco-style hotel is great for families and has a fun and welcoming vibe.
L'Auberge Baton Rouge
Looking for a hotel with a fun and welcoming vibe, AND gambling? L’Auberge in the heart of Baton Rouge has you covered. The best part is, you can play for fun, so there’s no need to worry about losing your life savings when you get there.
Radisson RED Minneapolis
Billing itself as a “hotel for the millennial mindset,” the Radisson certainly spared no expense in making this hotel sleek, fun, and enjoyable (and, of course, red). And thanks to the pandemic, it’s more affordable now than ever before.
Virgin Hotels Nashville
The Virgin Hotels are Sir Richard Branson’s property, and we all know how much he loves red. It’s literally everywhere in the Nashville area, and it’s sleek and, quite simply, gorgeous.