5 Under-The-Radar Beaches In Costa Rica You'll Want To See For Yourself
You may have to work a little harder to find them, but Costa Rica has some under-the-radar beaches that are worth the distance to get there.
Here’s a list of five underrated beaches in Costa Rica!
1. Playa Ventanas
Playa Ventanas translates to Windows Beach. The beach’s name came from the fact that two adjacent sea caves look like tiny windows, which you can explore during a low tide. It’s a beautiful and intimate beach on the country’s Pacific Coast.
The beach is located in Bahía Ballena and is accessible via the farm of a local family who charges a little cash for parking.
Planning to visit? Keep in mind that it’s important to plan your visit when the tide is low to see the sea caves.
2. Playa Blanca
Located just one hour outside the country’s capital San José, Playa Blanca has one of the prettiest white sand beaches in the country.
If you don’t want to travel too far – assuming you’re flying into San José, this beach is for you. It’s an ideal place for resting and snorkeling.
3. Playa Arcos
Located at the Marino Ballena National Park in Uvita, Playa Arcos is one of the best-hidden beaches in Costa Rica.
The best way to get there is by la Cusinga Eco-lodge where there’s a hiking trail.
4. Playa Biesanz
Manuel Antonio is home to some of Costa Rica’s most popular beaches but there is a hidden gem near Punta Quepoa you can explore. Playa Biesanz can be obtained by walking the short trail to the beach that starts near Hotel Parador.
5. Playa Carrillo
Playa Carrillo is best known for the thousands of green and yellow palm trees bordering the coast. It’s a stunning beach that surprisingly, so many people miss out on!