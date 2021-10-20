5 Under-The-Radar Beaches In Costa Rica You'll Want To See For Yourself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ventanas de Playa Grande (@lasventanasdeplayagrande)

Playa Ventanas translates to Windows Beach. The beach’s name came from the fact that two adjacent sea caves look like tiny windows, which you can explore during a low tide. It’s a beautiful and intimate beach on the country’s Pacific Coast.

The beach is located in Bahía Ballena and is accessible via the farm of a local family who charges a little cash for parking.

Planning to visit? Keep in mind that it’s important to plan your visit when the tide is low to see the sea caves.