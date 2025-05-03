Japan has transformed Oita Airport into a kawaii wonderland that will make Sanrio fans swoon. The newly rebranded Oita Hello Kitty Airport officially opened on April 13, 2025, as part of the festivities surrounding the World Expo underway in Osaka. This first-of-its-kind themed airport features adorable Hello Kitty and Sanrio character decorations throughout the facility, from the exterior signage to the international arrivals area. During their visit, travelers can enjoy special photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and themed services.

The makeover coincides with Japan’s efforts to boost tourism during the World Expo period, offering visitors a uniquely Japanese experience that combines the country’s love for cute characters with practical transportation infrastructure. According to CNN, the temporary rebranding will remain in place until October 13, 2025. The transformation was celebrated with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring appearances by beloved Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi.

Photo Opportunities Await Travelers At The Hello Kitty Airport

Visitors to the airport can enjoy special photo spots designed to showcase Oita’s famous hot springs. The highlight is an oversized bathing bucket where travelers can pose alongside Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and My Melody. These Instagram-worthy spots create memories for fans of all ages.

Hello Kitty fans also won’t leave empty-handed. The airport’s souvenir shop offers exclusive Oita Hello Kitty Airport merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else. Travelers can purchase keychains, T-shirts, clear files, and themed cookies to commemorate their visit. Additionally, passengers departing from the airport receive special Sanrio-themed luggage tags as a parting gift.

The airport experience extends beyond the terminal. A new dedicated bus service connects travelers directly from Oita Hello Kitty Airport to Sanrio Character Park Harmonyland, about an hour away in Oita’s Hayami district. This convenient service makes it easier for Sanrio enthusiasts to enjoy both attractions while visiting the region.