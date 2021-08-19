Popular Burger Spot Fuddruckers Is Now 100% Black-Owned By An HBCU Grad

HBCU grad Nicholas Perkins is making history after his purchase of the Fuddruckers franchise. This feat makes Perkins the first Black American to have 100% ownership of a national burger brand.

“We’re excited to be purchasing Fuddruckers and look forward to working with Fuddruckers’ many dedicated, highly capable franchisees to further build this brand,” Perkins said in an interview. “As a Fuddruckers franchisee, I have a vested interest in ensuring that all Fuddruckers franchisees have the resources, infrastructure, and operational and marketing support they need to maximize their return on investment. This strategic alignment, when combined with the fact that we sell the ‘World’s Greatest Hamburgers’™, will ensure the long-term success of the brand and our franchisees.”

Perkins— a Fayetville, North Carolina native and proud graduate of Fayetville State University— was raised by his mother and grandmother, Ms. Laurene Perkins, whom he credits for his passion for cooking.

After receiving his MBA from Howard, the double HBCU grad decided to marry his two loves— business and food— through the creation of his business, Perkins Management Company.

“I always wanted to become a part of this iconic brand. I just didn’t realize that one day I’d end up owning it,” Perkins said.

Perkins has big plans for the brand. While it once had over 500 locations, it has been downsized to just 92.

“Our strategy long term will be to grow our franchise operations individually, to bring in new franchisees both internationally and domestically, as well as looking to find strategic marketing partnership opportunities to be able to grow and sustain the brand long term, he said during,” a podcast interview.

Other Black-owned burger brands

As we previously reported, Ms. Lovie Yancey is credited for creating popular Los Angeles-based burger chain, Fatburger. While she didn’t own the business outright, it was a major accomplishment for a Black woman in the late 1940s.

Nearly 75 years later, it is still one of the longest running successful franchises to-date.