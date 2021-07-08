Here Is How You Can Stay In Hawai'i For Just $75 A Night

If you are looking for the kind of soul awakening trip in Hawai’i that will be low-cost and is far from the tourist bustling areas, then Haleakalā National Park is the remote destination for you. The historic national park, consuming 33,265 acres of Maui, is a wilderness heavy landmark that holds one of the dormant volcanoes out of the four others that sit within Hawai’i’s chain of islands.

The magic lies within the land’s few and far in between roads that allow for untouched tropical nature to thrive in its natural environment. The national park doesn’t have many convenient stores or gasoline services that would normally be within other popular U.S. national parks, but the Hawai’i volcano attracts over 1 million tourists each year.

There are only 3 nature cabins available at the national park of Haleakalā called Kapalaoa, Palikū, and Hōlua. All located within the deep crater of the Maui volcano, these stays are available through the National Park Service website and cost only $75 a night. They get booked very quickly, considering how Hawai’i is becoming increasingly more popular to travel to now that they are loosening entry requirements.

Over a 3-mile hike to each cabin from the summit of the volcano, there will be your nonelectric home. The cabins feature picnic tables, bunkbeds, propane stoves, a table set, and even a pit toilet. Campers are expected to bring fire starter materials such as propane and their own burning wood. All of this equipment is needed in order to have a leisure stay within the cabins, note that cabin, Palikū is closed due to water shortage.

Hōlua cabin is just shy of 3 miles ahead of the volcano summit, while Kapalaoa is 5 miles away. Hōlua is located in the Koʻolau Gap within the shrubland area besides the crater wall. While, Kapalaoa resides near the previous cabin along the Koʻolau Gap mountainside. Hiking is a must to reach any of these island cabins, so water and a strong stamina is necessary.

On July 8, Hawai’i will begin allowing vaccinated individuals to arrive on the island without having to adhere to a COVID-19 PCR test or 14-day quarantine. This can be done if travelers upload their documents to the Hawaii Tourism Authority website. Hawai’i will also allow inbound “travelers to bypass the state’s quarantine requirement with proof of vaccination.” According to the island state’s tourism guidelines, this will definitely lead to an influx of global vaccinated travelers who want to flee to a mildly humid oasis.

Excited guests can reserve a cabin with their cabin permits starting July 1 through recreation.gov or their phone service line: 1-877-444-6777. Reservations can be accommodated within 6 months of confirmation and stays are at a three night maximum that can be made throughout every 30 day period.

