Spine-chilling histories and rumored paranormal activity await you at the world’s haunted hotels. Visiting one can be a unique way of basking in the Halloween spirit and spooky season. Countless accommodations, ranging from small to massive, are said to have spirits stuck there. The freaky and frightening experiences may vary but the common denominator is their decades of unexplained occurrences, on-property deaths, and (alleged) roaming spirits.

If staying at a place like that sounds like something for you, beware and scroll below.

The Stanley Hotel – Colorado, USA

This infamous Estes Park hotel inspired Stephen King’s novel The Shining. The lodging has 140 rooms and is a Halloween spot that just makes sense, particularly for horror film lovers. Its haunted history includes head chambermaid Elizabeth Wilson, who is said to still haunt the halls. She survived a gas leak explosion that happened in 1911. According to The Points Guy, other ghosts rumored to be on the premises are the property’s original owners, Freelan Oscar Stanley and his wife Flora, and a child that plays with visitors’ hair, amongst others.

Lord Milner Hotel – Matjiesfontein, South Africa

This hotel notes Matjiesfontein’s reputation as “the most haunted town in South Africa.” Lucy is one of two female ghosts allegedly lingering at Lord Milner. She’s described as a friendly ghost who floats around in her nightgown and causes otherwise unexplainable noises, like smashed plates and glasses. However, the staff never finds the evidence.

Bourbon Orleans Hotel – Louisiana, USA

This New Orleans stay was operated from 1881 to 1964 by the Civil Sisters of the Holy Family – the first Black American religious order in the United States. The nuns ran an orphanage and a school for young Black girls. Spirits rumored to roam the lodging include young girls and women of the convent. The hotel also claims to have a dead Confederate soldier and a “lonely ghost dancer” lingering around.

The Langham – London, UK

The hotel’s website boasts The Langham as the long-established “Grand Hotel” of London. Still, other accounts note the lodging’s reputation for harboring spooky figures from its history. Built in 1865, the Langham is said to be home to the spirit of a deceased doctor who murdered his wife during their honeymoon and then took his own life. A German prince is said to still linger after jumping to his death from the fourth floor. Emperor Louis Napoleon III is another of The Langham’s alleged many ghosts, as he frequented the establishment when he lived.

The Nottingham Road Hotel – Nottingham Road, South Africa

This hotel in Midlands Meander acknowledges its haunted reputation. Nicknamed the “Notties Hotel,” the establishment describes its resident ghost Charolette as a “house-proud, gentle ghost” that helps staff and guests do tasks. It’s believed that she was either “a lady of loose morals or a chambermaid.” She allegedly died on the property by suicide after a lover “jilted” her.