For digital nomads, settling into a new country often begins with a series of administrative tasks that vary widely by destination. Foreign workers may need to register their address, obtain a tax identification number, secure a residence permit, or prove sufficient income before they can establish themselves. Opening a local bank account presents its own challenges, particularly for newcomers who have yet to obtain formal residency. These requirements can take days or weeks to complete, with some countries demanding multiple appointments and extensive documentation.

Time spent navigating government offices and financial institutions can cost remote workers income when they depend on uninterrupted access to their jobs. Internet reliability, healthcare access, and exposure to natural disasters also affect how easily someone can work and live abroad. International eSIM provider Holafly examined these challenges across 17 destinations, identifying the countries where digital nomads face the greatest administrative hurdles and where settling in is relatively straightforward.

What Makes Some Countries Easier For Digital Nomads?

International eSIM provider Holafly published its 2026 Digital Nomad Friction Index, examining 17 destinations to determine where remote workers face the greatest obstacles when settling abroad. The study assessed visa complexity, bureaucracy, banking access, healthcare, internet connectivity, and potential disruptions.

The research also explored how these obstacles affect remote workers financially. Nearly 47% of respondents reported losing billable hours or income because of travel disruptions. Among respondents experiencing burnout, 89.1% said bureaucratic responsibilities overwhelmed them, while 86.5% reported significant anxiety when their internet connection failed.

“Arriving to a country is usually the easy part,” Metin Kastro, Holafly’s chief operating officer, said in the company’s announcement. “The real burnout happens when remote professionals hit a wall of post-landing bureaucracy, lost work hours, and unstable internet.”

Georgia received the lowest friction score. Under the conditions assessed, remote workers face no mandatory residence registration or local tax identification requirements. Foreign nationals can also open bank accounts using their passports, sometimes within hours.

Why A Digital Nomad Visa Doesn’t Guarantee An Easy Move

Having a visa designed for remote workers solves only one part of the relocation process. Someone who qualifies for a yearlong stay may still struggle to receive payments, access healthcare, or meet local registration requirements. European destinations illustrate the distinction. According to Holafly’s assessment, every European Union country included in its research required address registration and a local tax identification number, adding administrative steps for remote workers. Individual requirements vary by residency status, length of stay, and personal circumstances.

Germany ranked third among the countries with the greatest administrative friction, largely because of its strict address-registration requirements. Spain, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Hungary also appeared among the 10 most challenging destinations in the study. Colombia recorded the highest overall friction score. Holafly identified mandatory foreigner registration, local tax identification requirements, banking difficulties, and disaster exposure among the factors contributing to its position.

Mexico followed in second place. Although entering the country may be relatively straightforward, opening a bank account without formal residency presents a significant obstacle. The findings also carry an important qualification for Americans considering remote work overseas. A country’s administrative score does not determine whether a U.S. citizen can legally work there or what taxes might apply. Those questions require checking the relevant immigration and tax rules before departure.

The 10 Hardest Countries For Digital Nomads In 2026

According to Holafly’s official 2026 Digital Nomad Friction Index, these countries presented the greatest overall obstacles for remote workers, ranked from highest to lowest friction: