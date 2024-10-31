Working from home has been popular for a while now, and some companies would like to see digital nomads and remote workers return to the traditional 9 to 5. However, many people are still interested in finding ways to work remotely so they can be independent and do their jobs from anywhere in the world.

If you’re considering becoming a digital nomad in 2025, the five locations below have something for you. After all, being adaptable and receptive to new experiences are the keys to a nomadic life well-lived.

Lisbon, Portugal

Andreas Brücker / Unsplash

Lisbon has been steadily climbing the ranks of digital nomad hotspots. By 2025, it’s set to be one of the top destinations in Europe. It is perfect for weekend getaways or after-work surfing sessions. The city’s seven hills provide viewpoints, or “miradouros,” where you can take in vistas of the terracotta rooftops and the sparkling Tagus River. Moreover, Lisbon’s thriving startup ecosystem and government initiatives to attract digital nomads have created a perfect environment for remote workers.

Cost of Living: While prices have risen, Lisbon remains relatively affordable compared to other Western European capitals. Expect to budget around €1,200-1,500 per month for comfortable living.

Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

Ivan Torres / Unsplash

Bali has long been a favorite among digital nomads, and Canggu, in particular, has evolved into a hub for remote workers seeking a laid-back tropical lifestyle. Once known only for its world-class surf breaks, this coastal village has transformed into a digital nomad’s paradise. It now offers a perfect mix of work and play. You can work from a bamboo coworking space surrounded by lush rice paddies or take your laptop to a beachfront café with views of the Indian Ocean.

Cost of Living: Despite its popularity, Canggu remains affordable. Budget around $1,000-1,500 monthly for a comfortable lifestyle, including accommodation and dining out. This allows you to enjoy luxury villas and regular spa treatments. You can also have frequent dining experiences at a fraction of the cost you’d pay in Western countries.

Medellín, Colombia

Alí Díaz / Unsplash

Once known for its troubled past, Medellín has transformed into a thriving, innovative city, quickly becoming a favorite among digital nomads in South America. Medellín’s renaissance is evident in its modern infrastructure, efficient public transportation system, and commitment to innovation and sustainability. The city’s dedication to technology and innovation is another draw for digital nomads. Medellín is home to Ruta N, an innovation and business center that has helped establish the city as a tech hub in Latin America.

Cost of Living: Medellín offers excellent value for money. A budget of $1,000-1,500 per month can provide a high quality of life, including a nice apartment in a good neighborhood, frequent dining out, and plenty of entertainment options.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Peter Borter / Unsplash

A long-time favorite among digital nomads, Chiang Mai continues to attract remote workers with its low cost of living, cultural experiences, and laid-back lifestyle. The city’s compact size makes it easy to navigate, while its surroundings provide ample weekend adventures, from hiking in Doi Inthanon National Park to visiting elephant sanctuaries. You’ll find modern shopping malls, international restaurants, and hip cafes that cater to the growing expat and digital nomad community.

Cost of Living: Chiang Mai remains one of the most affordable destinations for digital nomads. A monthly budget of $800-1,200 can provide a very comfortable lifestyle. This includes rent for a modern apartment, daily meals at local restaurants, and plenty left over for entertainment and weekend trips.

Tallinn, Estonia

Hongbin / Unsplash

As a pioneer of digital governance, Estonia has been attracting tech-savvy nomads to its capital, Tallinn. This Baltic gem has rapidly evolved into a digital nomad’s dream, combining rich history with a forward-thinking approach to work and life. Estonia’s e-Residency program, which allows digital nomads to establish and manage an EU-based company entirely online, has been a game-changer for remote workers. This initiative and the country’s advanced digital infrastructure have positioned Tallinn as a hub for digital nomads and entrepreneurs.