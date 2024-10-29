The World’s 50 Best Bars just named Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy as the No. 1 spot in the globe. The authority highlighted the “advanced culinary techniques” and “experimental approach” in the speakeasy’s test kitchen, aka “the lab.”

World’s 50 Best Bars also celebrated the Eric van Beek-run establishment’s mixology, “unfaltering hospitality,” and “unmissable cocktails.” The praise added that Handshake Speakeasy has put Mexico at the forefront of the global bar scene.

The two-story, 32-seat space is in Mexico City’s Colonia Juárez neighborhood. Visitors experience the spot’s Prohibition-era flare and Art Deco decor. The establishment’s crowning as the best bar in the world marks the first time a Mexican bar has received the title.

Handshake Speakeasy is one of three Mexico City bars on the latest list of the world’s best 50. Singapore, London, and New York City were global hotspots too, with four bars listed in each city.

“Across its two floors, Handshake has become beloved across the world for its unfaltering hospitality and an unmissable cocktail offering that toys with flavors and textures,” said the World’s 50 Best Bars. “After making its debut in the 2021 list, Handshake Speakeasy has progressively ascended through the ranking each year to reach the ultimate spot as The Best Bar in North America 2024 and The World’s Best Bar 2024.”

What Does Handshake Speakeasy Serve?

The bar’s Instagram page captures its thoughtfully and uniquely crafted drinks. Images of the cocktails and their preparations are photographed against a stark black background. The menu’s twist on a whiskey sour includes saffron, cardamom, clove, lemon, and maple.

The establishment serves a vodka-based peanut butter and jelly drink with the sandwich itself. It describes its “Matcha Martini” as a smooth, herby mezcal-based drink accented with coconut and finished with a “Crème de Menthe sphere.”