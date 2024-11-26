Pusha T officially introduced his new Grindin coffee brand to the masses this month with a pop-up experience at Cafe Tropical in Los Angeles.

The coffee brand takes its name from his 2002 Clipse hit, “Grindin’.” The exclusive launch took place at Cafe Tropical on November 16, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event also featured merchandise from Carhartt WIP, including T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, and totes.

When Push teased Grindin’s pop-up on Instagram, the Virginia-raised rapper said, “All my dreams and ideas start from my passions. Luckily, I have been able to find partnerships and platforms to help bring my visions to life. This is just a piece of me and how I start my day. On November 16, meet me at @cafetropicalsunset to be served … one way or another.”

In the caption of a post shared by Cafe Tropical ahead of the pop-up, the coffee shop told Instagram users to “come through” for the exclusive merch, “a cup of Grindin coffee blend, and the Neighborhood Pusher himself.”

What Else Is There To Know About Pusha T’s Grindin Coffee Brand?

According to Pitchfork, coffee lovers got to try out Grindin at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 16 and 17 at Dodger Stadium.

A press release reportedly describes Pusha’s product as a “highly caffeinated blend” resulting in a “strong black coffee reflecting the artist’s taste.”

The Neptunes-produced track “Grindin'” was Pusha T and Malice’s debut single via the rap duo Clipse. Featuring on the album Lord Willin’, the song made No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Grindin coffee will reportedly be available in stores nationwide in 2025. It’s unclear if, when, and where the brand will have another coffee shop pop-up. However, Grindin promises updates and information to those who provide their email on the brand’s website.