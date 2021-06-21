Traveling To Greece? These Are The 7 Best Greek Islands To Consider

Greece and its numerous islands have inspired wonder for generations, and the artistic, archaeological, and cultural contributions to the world over the ages cannot be overstated.

There’s a dizzying amount of beaches, some with sand like sugar and tranquil waters, others with rocky terrain and waves ideal for certain water sports. Greek people are generally friendly (sometimes in excess to a more reserved person), and they are proud to share their illustrious culture.

Prior to arrival in Greece, familiarize yourself with local norms and customs so as not to inadvertently cause offense. Also, don’t expect to have access to the exact luxuries you are used to at home— this defeats the purpose of traveling in the first place.

In no particular order, here are 7 of the best Greek islands to consider.