10 Global Black Figures The History Books Didn't Mention

The story of Yasuke, an African Samurai, is so incredible that it sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie. He was a 16th century African man widely believed to be from Mozambique. He traveled to Japan in 1579 with the Jesuit missionary, Alessandro Valignano. At the time Japan was not the unified nation we recognize today. Japan during the Sengoku Period was marked by civil war and divided into regional strongholds of power. Onc of the most powerful leaders (daimyos) in Japanese history was the esteemed Oda Nobunaga.

The aforementioned Jesuit missionary, Alesandro Valignano, presented Yasuke to the Daimyo Oda Nobunaga, who had reportedly never seen a black person before. Oda Nobunaga couldn’t believe his eyes and was convinced that Yasuke’s skin had been colored with black ink. He commanded Yasuke to strip from the waist up and scrub his skin, but was astonished to see that the pigment didn’t come off. Oda Nobunaga was so impressed by Yasuke’s strength and intelligence that he invited him to join his ranks.

By all accounts Yasuke learned Japanese and adapted well to the Japanese culture. He began to work in Nobunaga’s service where he trained as a Samurai. He received his own house and plot of land as well as a ceremonial Katana sword.

On April 29, Netflix will release a new anime series about Yasuke, featuring the voice of LaKeith Stanfield.