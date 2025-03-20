Reality TV star and entrepreneur Gizelle Bryant, known for her role in “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” recently traveled to South Africa with her three daughters. At 54, she has made it her mission to show her daughters the world.

This philosophy of education through travel has become a cornerstone of her parenting approach. The South African expedition is the latest in a series of annual international trips. This African sojourn follows previous adventures to Cannes, France, in 2022 and Rome, Italy, in 2023.

Bryant shared glimpses of their South African journey on Instagram, captioning one post, “What I will do is show my kids the world 🌍❤️ #CapeTown South Africa loading…” The images showcased the family’s exciting experiences, from wildlife encounters to cultural immersions.

Safari Thrills And Natural Escapes

One of the highlights of their trip was undoubtedly the safari experience. Gizelle and her daughters – Grace, Adore, and Angel – posed for candid photos amid the wild African landscape. The TV personality also shared captivating shots of elephants and lions in their natural habitat, providing her girls with an up-close view of Africa’s magnificent wildlife.

The family’s adventure extended to the iconic Cape of Good Hope, located at the southern tip of the Cape Peninsula. Standing at this historic point, the Bryants enjoyed breathtaking coastal views. They also gained insight into the region’s rich maritime history and the impact of colonialism on the African continent.

Gizelle Bryant And Her Daughters Experience South African Culture

Beyond the natural wonders, the Bryant family enjoyed South Africa’s culture. They engaged with local musicians, even trying their hand at playing the xylophone outdoors. These interactions offered the girls a deeper understanding of South African artistic expressions and contemporary social dynamics.

This South African trip comes at an important time for the Bryant family. Gizelle recently became an empty-nester, with all three of her daughters now attending college. Grace is a sophomore at Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Angel is studying at Spelman College in Atlanta, and Adore is at Hampton University in Virginia.