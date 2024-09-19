After an epic failure first run, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is bringing the previously disastrous event back in 2025.

On September 9, McFarland revealed via a video posted on X that Fyre Festival II will happen from April 25 to April 28, 2025. It’ll allegedly take place on a “private island off the Caribbean coast in Mexico.”

🔥Fyre 2: April 25 – 28, 2025

📍: private island off of the Caribbean coast in Mexico pic.twitter.com/sdAPZOoWFF — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) September 9, 2024

In an interview with TODAY, McFarland claimed the forthcoming re-do festival will rely on pre-existing and yet-to-be-constructed buildings and infrastructure. There are no musical acts, entertainment, or activities booked yet — but McFarland said he’s in the planning stages and trying to lock down a karate combat pit.

The festival founder said the three-day event is coming to life with the help of “an incredible production company who’s handling everything from soup to nuts.” He added that the menu will include Frye Festival’s infamous cheese sandwich. The 32-year-old detailed that the previously served cheese on untoasted bread will be revamped and “super expensive” at Frye Festival II.

What Else Is There To Know?

McFarland claims eager enthusiasts have already purchased 100 tickets at $500 each. Tickets are not currently for sale, but those interested can submit applications. The festival founder disclosed that prices will range from $1,400 to $1.1 million.

“You will be on a boat, have the luxury yachts that we partner with who will be docked and parked outside the island,” he told TODAY of what’s included in the most expensive ticket. “But once again, Fyre is not just about this, like, luxury experience. It’s about the adventure. So you’ll be scuba diving with me. You’ll be bouncing around to other islands and other countries on small planes.”

TMZ reported that the disgraced entrepreneur wants to work with 50 Cent instead of Ja Rule this time around. When the publication spoke to McFarland, he said he had plans to call the “In Da Club” musician and television producer.

“We’ve got to get 50 Cent into the spot so he can do what Ja Rule never could,” McFarland stated.

The festival founder additionally claimed that 20,000 had shown interest in attending Fyre Festival II, although the island only has a capacity for 3,000.

What And When Was Fyre Festival?

The initial festival took place in 2017 with unfortunate results and outcomes for all parties involved. Marketing ahead of the event touted it as a new, exciting, luxurious, and exclusive experience where young and rich ticket holders could intermingle with bikini-clad influencers and famous celebs.

The festival held the event on a private Bahamian island, but it was not up to its promised standards. Attendees quickly realized their fates — tent lodgings and cold cheese sandwiches.

They took to social media and updated the world in real-time on the disillusionment and scam of it all. McFarland pleaded guilty the following year to related fraud charges. He was released in May 2022 after serving nearly four years in prison. A 2019 documentary, Fyre, highlighted the longstanding and negative impacts the festival had, including on the people of the Bahamas.