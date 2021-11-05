Frontier Airlines Just Added Nonstop Flights To Puerto Rico. Here’s What To Know

Frontier Airlines has added nonstop flights to its lineup just in time for the holidays, and we’re here for it.

The new flight option is connecting those of you in Northeast Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico directly, so you no longer have to leave from Miami International Airport (MIA) or Orlando International Airport (MCO) … unless of course, you want to.

Frontier’s direct flights will be available immediately three times per week from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – just in time for the peak travel season and San Juan’s 500th Anniversary celebration!

“Amplifying access from key mainland markets to the vibrant Island of Puerto Rico further adds to the seamlessness of traveling to the convenient domestic destination, and we are thrilled to welcome our neighbors in Jacksonville, Florida through this new nonstop route,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “The increased flight capacity from our partners at Frontier Airlines is a vote of confidence on the island’s continued success and what it offers travelers – one-of-a-kind experiences and rich culture without the need for a passport.”

According to the team at Discover Puerto Rico, the island has witnessed a boom in travelers, surpassing previous records. This comes as no surprise, travelers from the U.S. don’t have to worry about a passport, currency exchange, or an international phone plan – making Puerto Rico both an easy and convenient way to head to the Caribbean without the hassle.

Okay, now that you’re ready for a getaway, here’s what should be on your itinerary:

Take In Puerto Rico’s Natural Beauty thanks to Frontier Airlines

El Yunque National Forest is a little hike from San Juan and may require you to make this a day trip but totally worth it for the fresh springs alone.

And if the outdoors are not your thing, that’s okay, too. You can try a massage on one of Puerto Rico’s famous beaches.

You can even spend a night on a Bioluminescent Bay Kayak Adventure Tour, where you’ll witness Laguna Grande glowing right before your eyes.

Just Here For The Food?

A trip to Puerto Rico is not complete without trying Mofongo. Mofongo is a dish made up of mashed green plantain with garlic, that is rolled into a ball and served with different meats and a creamy garlic broth.

Café Manolíns in Old San Juan is one of the greatest to do it but if it’s too busy Trifongo Taíno is a good runner-up

Pasteles are also a must-get during your trip, especially if you’re going around the Christmas and New Year holiday season. The dish is made of seasoned taro root and plantain “masa” that’s then filled with stewed meat (typically pork FYI) before it’s wrapped in a banana leaf. El Jibarito is where you want to go for pasteles.

Support Afro-Caribbean Culture

While the contributions made by people of African descent are often overlooked in Puerto Rico, their cultural contributions to the island are significant.

Check out our guide on how to experience and support Afro-Caribbean culture, including music, dance, and art by clicking here.