Frontier Airlines Launching 20 New Routes To The Caribbean and Central America

Frontier Airlines will begin flying 20 new non-stop routes later this year, including those to several destinations in the Caribbean and Central America. The low-cost airline will offer most of these new flights from Orlando International Airport.

Flights from Orlando to Jamaica and the Bahamas begin on November 2. Montego Bay service will consist of three weekly flights, departing on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Flights to Nassau will operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.



On November 4, service from Orlando to San Salvador, El Salvador will begin running weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. And on November 6, weekly flights from Orlando to Cozumel, Mexico will start operating every Saturday.

Service to Liberia, Costa Rica begins November 11, with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Antigua and Barbuda service will begin on December 4. Each Saturday, flights will depart from Orlando International Airport.

On December 11, the airline will start weekly Saturday service to Belize City from Orlando and Denver. Service to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos begins December 17, with flights leaving from Orlando every Friday.

Introductory prices for these flights range from $69 to $99. The expansion to these destinations in the Caribbean and Central America marks part of one of the airline’s largest international expansions ever, said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial, in a press release.

“Summer 2021 has led to phenomenal growth for Frontier and this announcement of 20 new routes comes on the heels of 21 that we unveiled just last week,” Shurz said.

“Frontier travelers now have more route options than ever before to explore, while at the same time knowing they’re flying on America’s Greenest Airline, with a young fleet that maximizes efficiency every flight.”