Food Unites: 10 Staples Shared Across The Cultures Of The Diaspora

Food unites the people of the diaspora, despite the differences in culture. Our cultural connections are evident throughout the diaspora. These connections and traditions make up the fabric of our culture. It is through our shared culture, food, and experiences that we keep traditions alive.

Our traditions and culture help unite us as we honor our ancestors. Our African ancestors, no matter where they ended up, learned how to take what they had and incorporate their traditions. They used old skills with new tools in new worlds, and those traditions are still alive today. We can see our heritage in the food that unites our people.

From flatbreads, soups, rice, drinks, and fruits – food’s significance to culture across the diaspora is undeniable. Tracing our traditions back to these different African countries helps us identify our lineage. As people of the diaspora and of African descent, it is oftentimes hard to trace our lineage beyond slave ships.

The cooking traditions brought to the new world by our ancestors became a way to continue our legacy. Enslaved Africans used food as a way to pass down our traditions.

It is through food and the traditional ways we prepare it that show how our ancestors left a permanent imprint on the world. African people who were enslaved passed down their recipes and created new ones along the way. Here are 10 foods that connect cultures across the diaspora and unite us.