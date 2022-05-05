Flash Sale: Spirit Airlines Has $55 One-Way Flights In Celebration Of Cinco de Mayo

Don’t let the name Spirit Airlines deter you from booking a quick, yet cheap getaway this Cinco de Mayo. The US-based budget carrier is joining the unlimited chips, guac, and margaritas party with an insane flight sale. But, you’ll need to act fast because it’s only around for 48-hours.

This flash sale will run from May 5 to May 7 at 11:59pm ET.

Of course, with any flash sale, there are some restrictions. The sale covers travel from May 14- June 29, 2022. The $55 one-way fares are only for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday departures. There are also a few blackout dates. You cannot book this sale for travel between 5/25 and 5/31 aka Memorial Day travel— sorry folks.

Sample routes include: Atlanta to Baltimore/ DC, Baltimore to Orlando, Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale, and Newark to New Orleans to name a few. There are dozens of options from many of the airline’s cities. You can browse the entire list here.

Now, we know Spirit Airlines has gotten a bad rap over the years, but it’s not so bad for short, easy flights like those under this sale. Some are afraid of the potential for unruly passengers, while others shy away because of the baggage fees. But, years ago, we put you up on game for dealing with that.

“All passengers are allowed a “personal item” to bring onto the plane for free. Any additional baggage will come at an extra fee. You must be realistic with your packing style. If you know you require a lot, it is best to just pay the baggage fee when booking your flight. If you happen to wait until the day of your flight, you will end up paying significantly more,” we reported in 2018.

The same rules still apply today. You just need to be strategic in your packing or remember to pay for your bags in advance.

We also shared a $10 baggage travel hack that will save you some extra money on those fees, too.

Traveler Iyshia Kirkland shared how she purchased $10 cases that are normally used to cover the semicircle- shaped neck pillows that passengers use on planes. She was able to stuff 4-days worth of outfits into the cover for herself, and one for her daughter. You can read more about her hack here.

Don’t sleep on this flash sale. After all, it won’t be often that you can find $110 roundtrip flights in today’s travel climate. You can get all details on the sale here.