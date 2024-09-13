Flair Airlines is trying to set itself apart from its low-cost carrier competition. In late August, Flair launched its $1 base fare initiative – priced as one Canadian dollar, not a United States dollar.

A press release from the brand noted that travelers can now explore northbound $1 routes to Canada from Mexico, the U.S., Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Essentially, the deal is great for Canadians seeking a cheap return ticket or flyers who want to snag an affordable one-way to Canada.

Cities in the U.S. with $1 base fares to Canada are Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Palm Springs. The Canadian destinations the $1 base fares go to are Calgary, Edmonton, London, Saint John, Toronto, Vancouver, and Waterloo.

The budget airline‘s press release noted Flair’s commitment to “making travel more accessible for everyone.”

“We are committed to breaking down barriers to travel, making it possible for more people to explore more places more often,” said Flair’s CEO, Maciej Wilk. “This $1 base fare launch is not a limited-time gimmick but a sustained commitment to offering unparalleled affordability across our entire network.”

What Should I Know About Flair Airlines’ $1 Base Fare?

The base fare is just exactly that, a base fare. Flyers who purchase cheap tickets will have to pay taxes and fees, as well as for personal items, a carry-on, and checked luggage. Buying the Basic Bundle will include your belongings with your ticket. The Big Bundle includes the aforementioned and priority boarding. Flyers can purchase their luggage individually, but Flair recommends bundling the cost with your ticket for the most savings.

Keep in mind that the cheap ticketed routes may change daily depending on seasonality and demand. The brand claims “$1 base fares will continue to pop up” for various routes to various regions, so it’s best to keep their site tabbed. In May, Travel Market Report reported that Flair is Canada’s third largest airline.