The Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year. For Parisians, they take advantage of the shortest night of the year with Fête de la Musique: a free outdoor music festival that consumes the streets of one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Fête de la Musique, which translates to “Festival of Music,” is no ordinary music festival. Minister of Culture Jack Lang appointed Maurice Fleuret as Director of Music and Dance. Fleuret applied his beliefs to what became a new concept and evolution in Paris: “Music will be everywhere and the concert nowhere.” His vision was to bring all types of music together without a hierarchy of genre or origin.

The festival officially launched in 1982. Decades later, it has become one of Paris’s most sought-after musical experiences. Live bands, singers, amateur musicians, drummers, DJs, and more take over the city’s streets. The artists express themselves through music and invite the crowd to join in on their musical journey. Here’s everything you need to know about Fête de la Musique.

Key Details

In Paris, stages appear throughout the city, particularly on major squares and in its popular parks. The most prominent artists usually perform in the Jardin des Tuileries, the Petit Palais, the Institut du Monde Arabe, the Louvre, Jardin du Luxembourg, on Place Denfert-Rochereau, and along the banks of the Seine River. However, amateur bands playing a wide range of music offer surprises around every corner.

Best Times to Visit: The festival takes place during the Summer Solstice, which occurs annually between June 20 and June 22. Be sure to check the festival website for details. It’s best to travel a few days before the festival, especially if you’re new to Paris. This will give you time to map out the venue locations and familiarize yourself with the transit system.

The festival takes place during the Summer Solstice, which occurs annually between June 20 and June 22. Be sure to check the festival website for details. It’s best to travel a few days before the festival, especially if you’re new to Paris. This will give you time to map out the venue locations and familiarize yourself with the transit system. Cost: Every concert is free.

Every concert is free. Dress Code and Packing Tips: As temperatures start to rise in Paris, the best way to dress is with breathable fabrics that will keep you cool and dry. Wear comfortable shoes, as you will be doing a significant amount of walking and standing. Check the dress code for any musical events at formal venues, as these spaces may require more formal attire. Pack a water bottle to stay hydrated and a portable fan to help cool down as needed. Also, pack a phone charger to keep your phone charged, allowing you to navigate through the music venues. Bring sunglasses and sunscreen, and consider carrying a cross-body bag to help protect against pickpocketing. Check each venue for bag policies. Some spaces may have size and clear bag requirements in place.

As temperatures start to rise in Paris, the best way to dress is with breathable fabrics that will keep you cool and dry. Wear comfortable shoes, as you will be doing a significant amount of walking and standing. Check the dress code for any musical events at formal venues, as these spaces may require more formal attire. Pack a water bottle to stay hydrated and a portable fan to help cool down as needed. Also, pack a phone charger to keep your phone charged, allowing you to navigate through the music venues. Bring sunglasses and sunscreen, and consider carrying a cross-body bag to help protect against pickpocketing. Check each venue for bag policies. Some spaces may have size and clear bag requirements in place. Cash/Credit Considerations: Both cash and credit are accepted.

Both cash and credit are accepted. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Book your accommodation and travel arrangements well in advance, as hotels and stays tend to fill up quickly. Try to reserve nine to ten months in advance. Download the app for an updated list of venue locations and events.

Mathurin Napoly Matnapo/Unsplash

What To Expect At Fête de la Musique

There is no right or wrong way to experience Fête de la Musique. The beautiful thing about the festival is that you can experience it how you want and see fit for yourself or your group of friends. Fête de la Musique is suitable for both solo travelers and groups.

The day usually starts around 10 a.m. (in some cases earlier) with breakfast and DJs in various places. Some venues throughout Paris have concerts going until 11 p.m. Public transportation will offer discounted fares, and some metro and bus lines run all night.

You will find music everywhere, from restaurants to the middle of streets, parks, abandoned spaces, a corner, in restaurants, and at museums. It’s not uncommon to start the day with a picnic at the park before heading out to one of several sponsored events throughout the city.

That said, the best way to experience Fête de la Musique is to go in without any expectations and enjoy the surprises that you stumble on along the way. While it’s free to attend, some venues require a ticket, so be sure to reserve your spot in advance.

In addition to Paris, other cities worldwide have adopted the Fête de la Musique, which has also become known as “World Music Day.” Bordeaux, Cannes, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Toulouse, and Nantes are just a few cities in France that have vibrant celebrations.