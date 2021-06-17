Photo Credit: Aleksandar Georgiev
Here's How To Explore Cuba's Best Beaches
Exploring Cuba’s best beaches is not a difficult task. While Cuba is one of the most interesting destinations in the Caribbean Sea, it is also known for its history, culture and music. That’s why Cuba is in the travel plans of thousands of tourists worldwide
We have rounded up four of the best places in the Cuba’s Caribbean region with the most beautiful beaches. Surely, you will want to visit them during your vacation. Enjoy and don’t forget your sunscreen.
1. Playa Ancón (Ancón Beach)
Located on the south side of the city of Trinidad, Ancón beach (Playa Ancón) presents crystal and calm waters and bright white sand.
Ancón beach is also perfect for scuba divers as the beach offers 30 different diving spots. Tourists can enjoy deep-sea fishing and snorkeling in the location.
All-inclusive hotels and hostels are easily found there. For the beach goers, there are palm-leaf huts that provide shade. To get to Ancón Beach, you can take a taxi or bus from Trinidad.
Also, exploring the city of Trinidad’s urban area is also recommended. Due to its historical buildings with a beautiful design dated to the 18th and 19th century, when Cuba was colonized by Spain, Trinidad was declared as World Heritage by UNESCO in 1988.
2. Playas de Cayo Largo (Cayo Largo Beaches)
Cayo Largo is a small Cuban island that holds paradise-inspired beaches. Located at the east side of the Los Canarreos Archipelago, Cayo Largo has virgin beaches, great marine biodiversity, coral reef, sophisticated infrastructure and privacy throughout its 15.5 miles of extension.
It is the ideal destination for those who prefer to be topless or practice nudism.
Playa Tortuga (Turtle beach), Playa Sirena and Playa de Cayo Iguana (Iguana Beach), which is inhabited by many colorful iguanas, are the highlighted beaches of the island.
Cayo Largo also has dozens of all-inclusive 3 and 4-star hotels, well located and easily found.
3. Cayo Levisa
Cayo Levisa is the more relaxing island of Cuba’s caribbean region. It is the perfect destination for those who want to be far away from the big hotel chains. The only way to get there is by taking ferry boats that depart from Pinar del Rio’s north coast. Tourists can opt for one-day excursions or stay in cozy hotels, hostels or rental houses.
You can also enjoy scuba diving, snorkeling between a giant coral reef.
4. Varadero
Varadero is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in all the Caribbean. It is located 87 miles from Havana. Breathtaking landscapes, turquoise sea waters and a vibrant nightlife are found there.
This paradise site is the closest destination to the United States.
Besides beautiful beaches, you can enjoy other attractions such as El Parque Josone (Josone Park) and la Mansion Xanadú (a historic neocolonial mansion turned into a hotel and restaurant).
Another must-go place in Varadero is La Cueva Saturno (Saturno Cave), which is a natural wonder located about 12 miles west of Varadero.
This cave is filled with fresh crystal-clear water. You can swim or snorkel to see the beautiful stalactites and stalagmites formations, fish, and blind shrimps. Scuba divers can also enjoy two galleries that reach a depth of 20 meters.