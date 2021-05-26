You Can Experience An African Safari In Atlanta, Here's How

Illuminarium is bringing an African safari to you with its “Wild: Safari Experience” according to PRNewsWire.com. This immersive entertainment experience will allow visitors to explore the African countries of Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa without ever leaving Atlanta.

Recently, immersive experiences such as the Van Gogh art exhibit, Wonderspaces, and Candytopia have found popularity in many cities. However, this experience will be the first of its kind, showcasing the majesty and magnificence of the beautiful animals of Africa undisturbed in their natural habitats.

Visitors will be able to see zebras, rhinos, giraffes, elephants, and lions up close inside of a 30,000-square-foot venue designed to provide the full African safari experience. It will captivate all your senses with sights, sounds, and smells you would experience if you were on an actual safari in the Motherland.

Participants in the experience will visit Kenya’s Masaai Mara national game reserve as well as South Africa’s Kruger National Park. “Wild: Safari Experience” opens on July 1. Children’s tickets start at $30 while adults’ start at $35. Tickets are on sale now at Illuminarium.com.

Illuminarium CEO Alan Greenberg promises experiences that will “transport consumers to many of the most coveted places and experiences on Earth, and beyond.”

Another Illuminarium experience coming to Atlanta in 2022 will take visitors to outer space, giving them the opportunity to “walk on the moon.” The company will also be bringing experiences to Las Vegas’ Area15 in January, as well as to Miami’s Wynwood Arts District next Spring.

Throughout the pandemic, many safari lodges across Africa pivoted to virtual experiences, to allow animal enthusiasts to feel close to their favorite wild cats and the big 5. As countries begin allowing international visitors, we are sure in-person safari experiences will resume as well.

