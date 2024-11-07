As I grow older, I value the leisurely pace of discovering new places and things even more. So, it’s no surprise that the Tuscan hilltop Borgo Casa al Vento drew my attention and would come to redefine my understanding of luxury and tranquility. My two nights at the estate led to treasured moments shared with loved ones and new acquaintances, and I wanted more. Concealed within the Chianti region, this exclusive retreat – just a short distance from Gaiole in Chianti – gave me space to unwind, escape from my daily routine, and expand my knowledge of Tuscany and the mystical properties of wine.

A Private Tour Through Liquid Art

Borgo Casa al Vento

My first afternoon at Borgo Casa al Vento was dedicated to exploring the lifeblood of the region – its wine. The private wine tour I embarked on was a tasting that took me through time and tradition. Our guide, Francesca, passionate and with an encyclopedic knowledge of Tuscan wines, led us through the estate’s state-of-the-art winery.

As we walked among the stainless steel tanks and oak barrels, I learned about the process of winemaking, from the careful selection of grapes to the patient aging that results in the complex flavors of Chianti Classico. The highlight was undoubtedly the tasting session. Surrounded by bottles of liquid art, I savored the fruits of the estate’s labor – from a crisp, mineral-rich white to a bold, structured Sangiovese that captured the very essence of the Tuscan terroir.

Hands-On Tuscan Cuisine

Borgo Casa Al Vento

Every night, we eagerly anticipated dinner at Borgo Casa Al Vento. With a touch of Tuscan simplicity, each dish highlighted regional ingredients. The estate’s layered red wines went wonderfully with the traditional pasta dish I had on the first night – wild boar ragu. With ingredients picked straight from the land, the chefs could craft tastes that matched the area’s natural beauty.

The second night’s meal was just as exquisite, with a bottle of Chianti and a side of sirloin steak and rosemary. But the private cooking class I attended on day two was the real jewel in the culinary crown. I studied the ins and outs of Tuscan cooking with the resort’s master chef. Sitting down to savor the results of our work, accompanied by wine from the estate, I felt a profound pride in what I had learned.

A Wellness Experience

Faith Katunga

A wine bath was the icing on the cake for my stay at Borgo Casa al Vento. This one-of-a-kind spa treatment, known as wine therapy, has its origins in the antioxidant qualities of grape extracts and wine. My skin felt refreshed and supple after the 40-minute soak. Sipping on a glass of the estate’s finest red wine while immersed in a bath of the same felt decadent. It was a moment of pure indulgence that encapsulated the essence of my stay.

The estate also offers a variety of activities, including well-kept hiking trails that wind through the property’s olive groves and woodlands. On my last morning, I went for a walk, breathing in the fresh air scented with wild herbs and pine.

What More To Know