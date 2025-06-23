In 2024, Africans across the continent reportedly spent nearly $70 million on denied visa applications to European destinations. For those 12 and older, the standard Schengen visa application fee is €90 ($103.72) per person. The LAGO Collective is a London-based research, culture, and arts organization dedicated to exploring global migration and its impact. It found that the rejection rates of visa applications from European countries were disproportionately higher for Africans than for those from other continents. Africans reportedly lost €60 million – over $69.1 million – on visa applications to Europe in 2024.

The LAGO Collective’s founder, Marta Foresti, reportedly told CNN that the correlation showcases “inbuilt discrimination and bias” in the visa application process.

“The poorest countries in the world pay the richest countries in the world money for not getting visas,” she said. “As in 2023, the poorer the country of application, the higher the rejection rates. African countries are disproportionately affected with rejection rates as high as 40-50% for countries like Ghana, Senegal, and Nigeria.”

What Else Is There To Know About The State Of African Visa Applications To Europe?

The Schengen area includes 29 European countries. According to the European Commission, approximately 450 million people reside within the designated Schengen area. Those persons may freely travel between the countries “without going through border controls.” Notably, the organization didn’t include Ireland in its 2024 visa data. The latter country is a member of the Schengen area, but it maintains its own border policies.

A European Commission spokesperson issued a statement to CNN via email regarding how Schengen area countries analyze visa applications. They said, “Each file is assessed by experienced decision-makers on its own merits, in particular regarding the purpose of stay, sufficient means of subsistence, and the applicants’ will to return to their country of residence after a visit to the EU.”

“The reasons for refusals vary and include, for example, the submission of false or forged supporting documents such as bank statements or civil status documents, and weak socio-economic ties to the country of residence and hence a heightened risk of irregular migration,” added the European Commission.