The European Union has just announced an incredible opportunity for 18-year-olds with a passion for travel and a desire to explore Europe. As part of the DiscoverEU scheme, the EU is giving away 35,500 free rail passes to young Europeans. This initiative falls under the umbrella of the renowned Erasmus program. It aims to foster cultural connections and promote a sense of European identity among the youth. The lucky recipients can traverse Europe and forge friendships with fellow travelers from across the continent.

How To Get One Of The EU’s 35,500 Free Rail Passes

The process is surprisingly simple. All you need to do is answer six questions about the European Union and its youth initiatives. To be eligible, applicants must be born between January 1 and December 31, 2006, making them 18 years old at the time of application. The scheme is open to legal residents of the 27 EU member states and Overseas Countries. Additionally, residents of Erasmus-associated countries, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Türkiye, are also welcome to apply.

If you meet these criteria, your next step is to head over to the European Youth Portal and take the eligibility quiz. The quiz consists of five multiple-choice questions testing your general knowledge about the EU, plus one additional question. You won’t be expected to be an EU expert. The questions gauge your understanding of basic EU concepts and initiatives for young people. Successful applicants will receive a free rail pass valid for travel between March 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026.

This pass allows for up to 30 days of travel, including a maximum of seven travel days. It’s important to note that while the pass can be used in your country of residence, it must include travel to at least one other eligible country. One of the most exciting aspects of this program is its flexibility. You can travel solo or team up with up to five friends. If you opt for group travel, only the group leader needs to complete the EU quiz – the rest of the group simply needs to provide personal information and meet the age and residency requirements.

What Else To Expect From The Rail Pass

The value of the pass is nothing to scoff at, either. Most participants will receive a pass worth up to €283.26 ($310.90) for second or economy-class travel. For those coming from remote or overseas regions, the amount may increase to ensure equal access to the program. But the benefits don’t stop there. Successful applicants will also receive a European Youth Card (EYCA) valid for one year.

This card opens doors to a world of discounts on cultural activities, learning opportunities, sports events, local transportation, accommodation, and more across the EU. The application period is already underway and will close on October 16 at midday CET. The European Commission will rank applicants based on their quiz responses and distribute passes according to this ranking, up to the limit of available tickets.