Travel Like a Local: 5 Must-See Places in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has been in the spotlight, lately, thanks to this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. But before a ridiculous reality show brought it kicking and screaming onto the small screen, this African country was a popular tourist destination.

Described as a cross between a naturalistic haven — filled with backpacking and natural wonders — and a hidden wonder of African history, the country has both an archaeological pedigree and a seemingly untouched beauty that puts it in a class by itself.

Many travelers take a necessary trek to Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, upon their arrival. But, as more people travel in the hopes of having an authentic experience, tourists in the “Land of Thirteen Months” marry the esoteric with the practical as they visit all the places that the locals love to frequent.

“The beauty of wild mountains is only surpassed by the awe-inspiring religious architecture that draws visitors to this amazing country,” reports Travel & Destinations. “It’s where legends of the Ark of the Covenant live side by side and in harmony with ancient Islamic mosques.”

So, if you’re looking to travel like a local, consider these five places the next time you’re in the gorgeous African country. You definitely won’t regret it!