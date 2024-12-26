A viral video of a Great Dane boarding a flight has caused social media to weigh in on the use of emotional support animals during air travel.

The clip was posted by Instagram user @clearpath_coach in early December. The footage captured a massive Great Dane entering a plane and stepping on a flight attendant’s toes in the process. The dog was on a leash and led its human travel companion further into the back of the plane. Text written on the video joked about the massive dog’s onboarding. In part, the text said, “Have we taken this support animal thing too far?”

In a follow-up video, the online user showed that the Great Dane has its own seat on the plane.

How Did Social Media React?

Interestingly, there were comments both supporting and against the canine travel companion. Some said they’d rather sit next to the dog than a screaming child or another adult. Others strongly shared their disapproval.

“I would rather go in a plane full of dogs then full of humans,” said one person. “I’d rather this than a bunch of rude screaming kids. That dog can sit next to me anytime,” added another pet-friendly person.

“Emotional support for one person, emotional distress for hundreds! This is ridiculous!” one person argued.

“I’d be livid if I was sitting next to this man. Y’all gotta have SOME consideration for other people,” said another who disapproved.

What Else Is There To Know About The Great Dane On The Plane?

Details weren’t provided about the relationship between the dog and the human who boarded the plane with it. According to the State Department, “Airlines are required to recognize dogs as service animals and accept them for transport on flights to, within and from the United States.” A service animal “means a dog, regardless of breed or type, that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.”

An airline may require completed, relevant documentation for a passenger to take an emotional support service dog on a flight. However, airlines may deny transporting a service dog if the animal causes a significant disruption, poses a threat, or is too heavy/large. Also, the dog cannot violate health and safety requirements.

“Airlines cannot refuse to allow your service animal onboard because it makes other passengers or flight crew uncomfortable,” noted the DOT.