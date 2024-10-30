Chef Eric Adjepong is making good on a childhood dream with the upcoming opening of his Ghanaian restaurant, Elmina, in Washington, D.C. On October 22, the high-profile Ghanaian-American chef and TV personality announced the restaurant’s forthcoming debut. His Instagram post shared that Elmina will offer Ghanaian cuisine while additionally celebrating different places in West Africa and the continent.

The chef noted that opening a restaurant has been a dream of his since he was 10. In a statement to Eater D.C., he further emphasized Elmina’s opening as a nearly life-long mission.

“I knew from a young age that I wanted to own a restaurant that celebrates African culture and the food that I love, so watching Elmina slowly come to life has been such a surreal experience,” he said.

What Else Can Guests Expect From Eric Adjepong And Elmina?

The restaurant is scheduled to open in the heart of D.C. in January 2025. The Washingtonian claims the contemporary 124-seat two-floor space will be on 14th Street.

Visitors can dine à la carte or via Elmina’s tasting menu. Their palates should be ready for fufu, light soup, jollof rice, and kelewele. One source mentioned “spicy cassava udon noodles” and “egusi hummus.” Meanwhile, another said Adjepong is testing a vegetable suya dish, okra fries, and another with wagashi (a West African cow cheese). Dessert options will include puff puff and ice cream popsicles. At the bar, guests can sip on palm wine and uniquely crafted cocktails with hibiscus, mango, soursop, and passion fruit.

Adjepong encourages those interested in Elmina’s updates to visit the restaurant’s website. The New York City-born and bred chef was a Top Chef Season 16 finalist. He hosts two Food Network shows and has appeared in many others. His cookbook, Ghana to the World, will hit shelves in March 2025 “with 100 soul-satisfying recipes and narrative essays.”