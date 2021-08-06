'Top Chef' Eric Adjepong Creates New Dishes For West African Frozen Meals Brand, AYO Foods

As the outside continues to re-open, dinner parties are quickly coming back in fashion. With that in mind, AYO Foods — which celebrates bold flavors and authentic Africana — has announced its new partnership with ‘Top Chef’ alum Eric Adjepong, where the master chef has created two new West African-inspired dishes for your next get-together.

In a press release announcement, it was revealed that Chef Adjepong created Waakye (Beans and Rice) and Chicken Yassa for the company’s clientele. Chicken Yassa is made with marinated and braised chicken thighs slow-cooked with caramelized onions, lemon and served over jasmine rice. Waayke, meanwhile, is made with flavorful red peas and cooked in coconut oil and millet leaves. The dish is completed with a red sauce. These recipes are available wherever AYO Foods are sold.

Courtesy of AYO Foods

“AYO means ‘Joy’ and cooking West African food – and sharing its rich flavors with both those familiar with, and those new to the cuisine, brings me deep joy,” said Chef Eric Adjepong in the press release announcement. “It’s exciting to share some of my favorite recipes and collaborate with a partner who deeply understands the transformative power of West African cuisine. I’m thrilled to be a part of the movement to make this food more prominent in mainstream grocery culture.”

Chef Adjepong, a Ghanian-American, has cooked in several Michelin-starred restaurants in New York after graduating with degrees in culinary arts and nutrition from Johnson & Wales, one of the country’s premiere culinary universities. He also holds a Master of Public Health in International Public Health Nutrition from the University of Westminster in London.

Founded by Perteet and Fred Spencer in 2020, AYO Foods is a celebration of West African cuisine. It features features nutrient-dense, flavor-rich, frozen entrees that are conveniently packaged and easy to prepare. AYO Means “joy” in Yoruba, one of the many languages spoken in West Africa. AYO foods feature nutrient-dense, flavor-rich dishes and can be found in the frozen food section at select retailers across the US.