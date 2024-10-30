The 2024 U.S. presidential election is almost here, and many Americans are reconsidering their travel plans, with some opting to stay close to home during what is traditionally a busy holiday season. This shift in travel behavior reflects a wider problem of election-related anxiety that is impacting various aspects of American life. Recent surveys have highlighted the extent of election-related stress among Americans.

According to a study by LifeStance Health, 79% of people experience election anxiety. This anxiety is particularly pronounced among younger generations, with 64% of Gen Z and 54% of millennials reporting significant stress related to the upcoming election. The sources of this anxiety are multifaceted. Respondents cited concerns about navigating misinformation, “doom and gloom” messaging, and worries about the election’s aftermath as key stressors.

Additionally, the potential for social conflict has become a significant concern. 44% of survey participants report that political discussions have led to conflicts with friends and family.

Impact On Travel Plans

The anxiety surrounding the election is impacting Americans’ travel plans, particularly for the Thanksgiving holiday. A poll by The Vacationer found that 64% of U.S. adults expressed concerns about domestic travel due to potential unrest depending on the election outcome. The travel industry is also taking note of this shift in consumer behavior. Major airlines, including Delta and United, are anticipating a temporary dip in travel demand around early November.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC, “People like to be home during the election period. They don’t want to be out traveling.” This trend is not entirely new. Similar patterns were observed in both the 2016 and 2020 election years. However, the current political climate’s intensity seems to amplify the effect.

Coping With Election Stress

Mental health experts emphasize that election-related anxiety is a common and understandable response to the current political climate. Dr. Kevin Antschel, a professor of psychology at Syracuse University, advises that individuals focus on aspects of their lives they can control. This can include setting boundaries around news consumption and social media use and engaging in self-care practices such as adequate sleep, healthy eating, and physical activity.

Experts also suggest focusing on concrete tasks like helping with voter registration or participating in local campaign activities for those who wish to remain politically active while managing stress. These actions can provide a sense of purpose and control amid the uncertainty of the election season.