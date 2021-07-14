Dubai Unveils World's Deepest Swimming Pool With Underwater Arcade Games

In an effort to bring back tourists to its pre-pandemic levels, Dubai recently unveiled a new over-the-top attraction— a swimming pool where people can descend 60 meters (197 ft) to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games. It is said to be the world’s deepest swimming pool.

The pool, which is managed by Deep Dive Dubai, is shaped like an oyster in reference to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage.

Known for its gigantic towers and luxurious tourist spots, Dubai has one of the most diversified economies in the Gulf, a region that depends highly on oil. Its financial, commercial and airport center also provide a very successful tourism sector, with roughly 16 million visitors a year before the pandemic.

Recently, the city implemented several measures to resume its tourism business. Dubai decided to bet on luxurious vessels. The luxury yachts are now crowding the pier of Dubai’s Marina. But, trips aboard the area’s man made waterways have become the new fad, and Dubai is seeing its tourism sector booming again.

Now, literally speaking, Dubai wants to go deeper. According to Reuters, the pool, which holds the equivalent of six Olympic swimming pools, has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving. Deep Dive Dubai says it is 15 meters deeper than any other.

If it was not for the fact that it is the world’s deepest pool, the facility is also the region’s largest underwater film studio, the company said. Divers can swim through a landscape of a sunken city, with sound and lighting. There are two air-filled dry rooms on the way down.

You can scuba dive with a tank of air or even freedive in the new attraction.

Is this something you would try our when you visit Dubai? Let us know, TN fam.