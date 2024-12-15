Divorcees aren’t always fun to be around. But in the case of Netflix’s new Christmas comedy, Disaster Holiday, it’s hard not to be tickled by Joseph Ngema (played by Kenneth Nkosi) and his ex-wife Dora (Tina Jaxa) going at it before a family trip to Zanzibar. Dora is at her wit’s end with her ex-husband prioritizing his marketing job over their kids. While he defends his workaholic ways, Joseph knows he needs to do better, specifically in a family full of big personalities: an overachieving, boy-crazy, teen daughter Zamo (Kopano Mahlasi); his prankster son Junior (Lubabalo Tala); and his beach-loving, youngest daughter Lily (Yeya Ralarala).

Then, there’s Dora’s gripe against Joseph’s new wife Nandi (Lunathi Mampofu) of three years. Still, Dora’s custody threats don’t sway Joseph from his family trip, and their mediator Tsholo (Selai Ralarala) gives him the chance to prove he’s a good father. But there’s one more problem before the trip happens: Joseph’s boss John (Jacques Adriaanse) wants him to complete a work project for a toilet paper brand. To his dismay, Joseph’s overly enthusiastic co-worker Tyrone (Wayne van Rooyen) is more than willing to compete against him for the role of Head Chief Marketing Officer. This derails his vacation plans, instead leading the Ngemas on a wild ride to Durban, South Africa.

While the patriarch tries to juggle work, marriage and fatherhood, chaos ensues: flat tires, cars stranded, questionable vacation homes, jail, allergic reactions and more. To put it mildly, hotel staff, prisoners and even the Twitter-trending police officer are ready to get rid of these Johannesburg natives by the end of the movie. The lead actor’s performances have elicited lots of laughter, but some of the filming locations in Disaster Holiday almost outshine the comedy. If you’re interested in visiting beautiful South Africa yourself, keep reading for travel tips that will get you started on a better note than the Ngemas!

‘Disaster Holiday’ Showcases Durban, South Africa

Weyland Swart

Key Scenes: Sandown, near the famous Michelangelo Towers (Joseph’s work neighborhood) is located in Johannesburg, and South Beach in Durban is where the Ngemas relax and let their personalities shine through, despite not making it to Zanzibar as hoped.

Best Time to Visit: Past travelers suggest paying a visit Durban during the winter months (between May to September) because it’s dry and sunny. However, culture lovers should note that the International Film Festival and the Good Food and Wine Show are both in July.

Transportation Options: Shosholoza Meyl/South African Railways operates trains from Johannesburg to Durban. Shosholoza Meyl Premier Classe, Blue Train and Rovos Rail are supposedly safe, but mechanical problems and criminal incidents occasionally occur. While you can drive (the steering wheel is on the right-hand side), it may not be the best decision. Road conditions are generally good, but the road traffic death rate is nearly three times higher in South Africa than it is in the U.S. This is mainly due to a combination of poor driving, poorly enforced traffic laws, road rage, aggressive driving, distracted driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Minibus taxi drivers may be unlicensed and drive erratically, so stick to established taxi companies, hotel taxis and tour buses.

While no one ever would want to stay at the “B&B” that the tow truck driver took them to, here are a few vacation suggestions for your South African trip in Durban. Before you go to any of these places, keep a cautious eye on travel partners like Lily, who loves to wander off. When she doesn’t have to take a zillion bathroom breaks, she will insist that your group go to Durban’s beaches: North Beach, Umhlanga Rocks Beach, Addington Beach, Bay Of Plenty or South Beach. Re-enact the family beach water scene, but don’t forget a swimsuit.

Things to Do: If you love the outdoors and wildlife, you’ll feel right at home in Durban. With activities ranging from shark cage diving, horseback riding and walking tours to surfing, rickshaw rides and child-friendly waterparks, there are plenty of ways to fly through the day. If you prefer something a little more subtle, check out multiple museums in the area or the Durban Botanic Gardens. Then, mingle in the Galleria Mall on the coastline of Amanzimtoti; even if you don’t go anywhere fancy enough to get a Durban flying dress, that doesn’t mean you can’t take it home with you to wear it elsewhere.

Where to Eat: If you’re not in a walking mood, you can’t beat sitting down for a meal at the 360-degree Roma Revolving Restaurant. The restaurant’s Italian menu includes fried asparagus, wildebeest, deep-fried calamari, Italian parma ham and smoked salmon. Vegetarian travelers may enjoy handmade ravioli, lasagna, fettuccini and spaghetti, along with plenty of soups and salads to choose from. Or, try something you’ve never had at the Southern Sun, including Bafana Potato Chips or creamy potato mash with the famous 20-ingredient Café de Paris butter.

Where to Stay: A B&B bed big enough for Joseph and his four family members isn’t so bad, but locations such as the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, Hilton Durban or Blue Waters Hotel give travelers a chance to sleep in a comfortable room surrounded by great amenities.