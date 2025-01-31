February is around the corner – an annual nationally-recognized reminder to explore and celebrate Black history. This month is one of the best times to visit sites that shaped the Civil Rights Movement, fostered artistic and musical brilliance, and continue to tell the story of Black resilience and achievement. You can walk in the footsteps of Civil Rights icons, visit museums, and patronize Black-owned businesses. Touring these sites is a way to honor the past while contributing to the future.

Memphis, Tennessee

Joshua J. Cotten / Unsplash

Celebrate Black History Month in Memphis, a city where history and culture come alive. The National Civil Rights Museum, housed at the Lorraine Motel—where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated—offers a deeply moving journey through five centuries of Black history. Music lovers can explore the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, celebrating legends like Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes. For a look at the Underground Railroad, the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum (though currently temporarily closed) provides a sobering yet essential perspective on the fight for freedom.

Atlanta, Georgia

Christopher Alvarenga / Unsplash

Often called the “Capital of the New South,” Atlanta is rich in Black history. The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park is a must-visit. Here, you’ll find his birth home, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and final resting place. In 2025, Atlanta’s Black History Month Parade will again fill downtown with vibrant floats, music, and community pride. Visitors can also support Black-owned businesses at the New Black Wall Street Market, a hub for entrepreneurs and artisans carrying on a legacy of economic empowerment.

Washington, D.C.

Yeon Choi/ Unsplash

The nation’s capital is home to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian treasure that tells the powerful story of Black America. In 2025, the museum will spotlight Black labor and economic contributions through special exhibits. A stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial offers a moment of reflection and a place to celebrate Black History Month. At the same time, the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia provides insight into the life of one of America’s most influential abolitionists.

Selma, Alabama

Sariann Irvin/ Pixabay

Few places carry the weight of history like Selma. Walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of the 1965 Bloody Sunday march, is a powerful experience. At the bridge’s foot, the National Voting Rights Museum looks into the hard-fought battle for voting rights. In 2025, Selma will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act with special events, making it an especially timely destination for those passionate about civil rights.

Harlem, New York

Phil Evenden/ Pexels

Harlem remains a cultural powerhouse. The legendary Apollo Theater will host performances honoring the artists who shaped its legacy, from Ella Fitzgerald to James Brown. Food enthusiasts will find Harlem to be a veritable paradise. Sylvia’s Restaurant, a Harlem institution since 1962, continues to serve up classic soul food dishes that have satisfied generations of diners, including celebrities and politicians.

Richmond, Virginia

STEPHEN POORE / Unsplash

Richmond, once a center of the domestic slave trade, offers a poignant look at Black history. The American Civil War Museum presents a nuanced view of the war and its aftermath. Meanwhile, the Richmond Slave Trail traces the path enslaved people once walked. For a contrast, visit Jackson Ward, once known as the “Harlem of the South,” and home to thriving Black businesses and culture. The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia will host special programs throughout February, focusing on Black labor and economic contributions.

Detroit, Michigan

Alex Brisbey / Unsplash

Celebrate Black History Month in Detroit, a city whose contributions to Black history run deep. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History—one of the largest of its kind—will highlight the role of Black workers in shaping American industry. Music fans can visit the Motown Museum, where legends like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder recorded timeless hits. The museum’s 2024 expansion provides an even more immersive look at the Motown sound. Detroit’s Black-owned businesses will host events throughout February, making it a great place to experience the city’s ongoing cultural renaissance.