A Delta Air Lines traveler received thousands of comments on a recent Reddit post claiming the airline allegedly gave their first-class seat to a dog and bumped them to a less luxe spot.

The annoyed flyer shared their story on December 21 in a subreddit designated to posts about Delta. The traveler explained that they were upgraded to fly in Delta’s first class earlier that day, then downgraded 15 minutes later. The travelers claimed that the seat they were ultimately moved to was worse than the one they had before getting their first-class seat revoked.

The flyer claimed that the explanation they received from a desk agent about the first-class seat removal was that “something changed.” The Delta passenger admitted feeling “disgruntled” and then livid when they finally boarded the plane and saw a dog in the first-class seat briefly assigned to them. The flyer said they “immediately” contacted the carrier about the gripe but were told, “You may be relocated for service animals.”

“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have… What an absolute joke,” the annoyed Delta customer wrote in the carrier’s subreddit. “What’s the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly [?] I’ve sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I’m starting to question my allegiance as well.”

How Did Other Reddit Users React To The Seat Switch Story?

Many shared comments making light of the disgruntled flyer’s situation. Quite a few called out the passenger complaining about being bumped from first class. Several who disapproved of the traveler’s qualms argued that the flyer should have paid for a first-class seat if they wanted one. In the original post, the online user didn’t specify whether they paid for the upgrade to first class or if the airline gifted it to them, and then revoked it.

“If you’d paid for your seat, then I think it’s a legitimate gripe. Complimentary upgrades can be taken away for a variety of reasons though – not just service dogs – without compensation. Doesn’t hurt to try [reaching out] with a complaint email or a call to your Medallion [member service] line, but be prepared for a second rejection just in case,” said another.