Woman On Delta Air Lines Flight Goes Viral After Allegedly Breastfeeding Her Cat

Delta Air Lines is back in the news thanks to an unruly passenger, but not in the traditional form. This time around, the passenger’s unruliness doesn’t have anything to do with fistfights, masks, or any other sort of post-pandemic nonsense.

The unnamed Delta Air Lines passenger went viral for allegedly whipping out her breast…to feed her cat. Yes, you read that correct. We can’t make this up.

Yahoo News reports that the passenger was flying from Atlanta to Syracuse, New York when the incident occurred. Though it’s unclear when the flight happened, what’s clear is that an ACARS (Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System) message from the plane first prompted this messy story to hit the wires.

“Req Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when FA (flight attendant) requested,” the message reads.

“Redcoats” on Delta Air Lines flights are “elite airport customer service experts” (per the airline’s website) who specifically handle on-the-flight incidents like this one.

Some questioned whether the message was even real. But, according to the outlet, an aviation expert on Twitter “personally confirmed” the validity of the incident.

Delta Airlines hasn’t commented about the story. It is unclear, too, what punishment — if any — the woman faced for breastfeeding her cat on the flight.