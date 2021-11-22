Daddy Yankee Lists Puerto Rico Home On Airbnb For $85/Night

For a limited time, Daddy Yankee is partnering with Airbnb to make his Luquillo, Puerto Rico private mountain retreat available for rent.

Located on Puerto Rico‘s northeastern coast, Luquillo is home to some of the island’s most beautiful beaches, allowing it to live up to its nickname, la Capital del Sol (the Capital of the Sun.)

Only a short half-hour drive from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the town borders the United States’ only tropical rainforest, El Yunque.

Desiring to share his vibrant culture and the hospitality of Puerto Rico, the “King of Reggaetón” is making his home available for three one-night stays, each to accommodate a maximum of two guests. The available dates will be December 13, 15, and 17, with the price per stay being a mere $85 in honor of the rapper’s 85+ chart-topping singles.

“A love for music and for Puerto Rico runs in my blood,” said Daddy Yankee in an Airbnb statement. “By hosting these stays, I want to share la cultura de mi gente, our pride and our flavor – and demonstrate how easy it can be to invite others into your world, with el calor that completes it.”

In addition to an outdoor swimming pool, private volleyball court, and billiards table, the stay includes special Daddy Yankee-approved details. These include a guide with the superstar’s personal recommendations for local bars and restaurants, a curated playlist of his favorite songs, and access to his private collection of memorabilia and awards. Guests will also receive a special virtual greeting from Daddy Yankee himself.

In order to book, guests must be residents of the United States, South America, Central America, or the Caribbean. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Puerto Rico, and will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to check-in.

The home will be available for booking beginning at 1 p.m. EST on December 6 at www.airbnb.com/daddyyankee.

