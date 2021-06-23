How To Curate Your Own Solo Wellness Retreat In Beautiful Aruba

It’s time to relax, relate, release. Whether you are still trying to re-balance after a crazy 2020, or things have been hectic in your 2021, a wellness retreat is always the answer. There are tons of wellness retreat companies out there, and we’ve highlighted a few of the Black-owned ones on Travel Noire, too.

But, sometimes you just need to reset alone. And, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Aruba, a Dutch Caribbean island nation, has long been reveled for its pristine beaches and of course, the photo ops with the flamingos. However, the destination is also a great place to go if you’re looking for a solo wellness retreat. In addition to being very safe, the island has tons of wellness offerings that will have you coming back, feeling like a brand-new person.

If we’ve kept your attention thus far, and you’re saying, ‘Okay, tell me more.’ Here’s how you can curate the perfect solo wellness retreat in Aruba, aka the ‘one happy island.’

Take a yoga and painting class with Vanessa Paulina

DeAnna Taylor

Vanessa Paulina is well-known around Aruba’s San Nicolas art community. Not only is she an amazingly talented painter, who by the way has commissioned murals in the neighborhood, but she also knows the keys to finding your zen.

Paulina can often be found in the area’s Cosecha San Nicolas gallery. You can book a private yoga, meditation and paint class with her. Or, if she’s unavailable, the gallery has a DIY art section where you can vibe out and create your own masterpiece.



Additionally, you can find several hotels and companies offering beach yoga around the island.

Get the works at Moreu Facilitation & Healing Center

DeAnna Taylor

This unique business offers an array of healing services from energy healing, body detox baths, and watsu aquatic massage.

If you’ve been holding on to past traumas, you’ll want to schedule an energy healing session. Your guide will relax you as you shift your thinking and energy to release negative thoughts stored in the gut (yes, your stomach) and heart. The result is a restored energy flow within the body and a strengthened soul for a brand-new start to a positive lifestyle.

If you’ve never heard of watsu aquatic massages, you’ll also want to go ahead and book this one too. According to the Moreu website: Watsu moves a person’s body in a soft way to promote a state of deep relaxation, and it helps the flexibility of the spine and the nervous system. It is a combination of body movements and stretches that helps the body release tension, while restoring the energetic flow inside the body. It brings peace and it revitalizes you completely.

Make it a spa day

DeAnna Taylor

What’s a wellness retreat without a spa day? Aruba is filled with hotels and resorts offering spas. Whether you need a facial or you have some knots you need to work out with massage, you’re in the right place.

Did you know Aruba is known for its aloe?

Grown right on the island and then exported around the world, you can book an aloe relaxation massage on the island at Eforea Spa in the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Casino & Resort. Your skin will surely thank you!