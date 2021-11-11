You Can Travel To Curaçao, Cartagena And More For Under $350 Roundtrip, Here's How

From the beaches, food, and culture, there is so much to love about San Juan. One thing that continuously makes San Juan attractive is the fact that you can experience all the goodness and warm hospitality the Caribbean offers without a passport.

What’s great about December is that we’ve officially made it through hurricane season, so if you’ve been on the fence about traveling to the Caribbean because of storms, you’re in the clear.

You can access San Juan, Puerto Rico for as low as $80 round-trip on Skyscanner from various cities.

The cheapest option is from Philly in December. Use Dec. 1 through Dec. 8 as your travel dates to travel for $80 round-trip.