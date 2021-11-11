Photo Credit: Canva
You Can Travel To Curaçao, Cartagena And More For Under $350 Roundtrip, Here's How
Just because it’s peak holiday season doesn’t mean you won’t find a great deal. Whether you want to marvel at the colorful architecture in Curaçao, lounge on the beaches of Turks, or immerse yourself in Cartagena’s history and culture— this list of flight deals will help you do so while saving a little money.
Here’s where you can travel this December for less than $350 round-trip!
1. San Juan, Puerto Rico For As Low As $80 Round-Trip
From the beaches, food, and culture, there is so much to love about San Juan. One thing that continuously makes San Juan attractive is the fact that you can experience all the goodness and warm hospitality the Caribbean offers without a passport.
What’s great about December is that we’ve officially made it through hurricane season, so if you’ve been on the fence about traveling to the Caribbean because of storms, you’re in the clear.
You can access San Juan, Puerto Rico for as low as $80 round-trip on Skyscanner from various cities.
The cheapest option is from Philly in December. Use Dec. 1 through Dec. 8 as your travel dates to travel for $80 round-trip.
2. Cartagena, Colombia For As Low As $160 Round-Trip
If convenience is important this month, then consider Cartagena, as this is another easy and simple trip from the U.S.
Cartagena has great weather year-round and is another place that will leave you on a high from the food, music, history, and rich culture.
If you act fast, you can travel to Cartagena for less than $200 from several cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago.
The cheapest option, however, is from Orlando for $160 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
Yes, it’s Spirit, and before you knock it…just note it’s a nonstop flight.
Be sure to check out our guide on how to spend 24 hours or 48 hours in Cartagena.
3. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos For As Low As $200 Round-Trip
No, it’s not just you. We were totally thrown off with this flight deal to Turks and Caicos for as low as $200 round-trip also!
Turks and Caicos is a hot spot for visitors in December, and ticket prices average about $1,800 for a round-trip.
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, there are deals from several cities for less than $300, including Boston, Austin, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C., according to Skyscanner.
Miami is the cheapest for $200 round-trip. Use Dec. 8 through Dec. 13 as your travel dates in Skyscanner.
4. Willemstad, Curaçao For As Low As $293 Round-Trip
If you are near New York’s JFK or New Jersey’s Newark airports, then this insane deal is for you. This country is just one of those places that’s hard to get to for less than $800 round-trip on a good day.
It’s a highly sought-out destination because of its beautiful beaches, nature, and of course, iconic architecture.
According to Skyscanner, there are two options for folks on the East coast that will get you there for less than $310 round-trip.
The cheapest option leaves Newark on Dec. 4 and returns on Dec. 18 on Austrian Airlines for just $293 round-trip.
5. Amsterdam, Netherlands For As Low As $328 Round-Trip
Now, here’s something you don’t see every day: flight deals to Europe from “second cities” for less than $400.
If you’re not familiar with the term second city, it’s a little ambiguous, but typically refers to places that are second in population. In terms of travel, it typically means a place that’s not at the top of your mind when you think of a country. For example, if we say name a city in France, you will probably say Paris first versus Lyon.
For the sake of flight deals, second cities can be harder when flying a deal, but if you’re leaving from Columbus, Ohio; Buffalo, New York, or Austin, Texas, you’re in luck.
You can travel to Amsterdam for less than $350 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
What’s even wilder? They’re all the same price in December for $328 round-trip. Use this link to play with the dates that work best for you.
Once you’re there, check out our list of Black-owned businesses to support.