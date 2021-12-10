Photo Credit: Gonzalo Azumendi
Copacabana Beach Named World's Best Beach, The Others May Surprise You
Among 100 beaches around the world, Copacabana Beach was chosen as the world’s best beach to vacation, according to Bounce. The other ‘top 10’ entries may surprise you.
Miami Beach was among the top five, along with three others in the United States, including trendy Venice Beach, which was listed in third place.
To make the determination of world’s best beach, several travel guides and blogs were consulted on the most popular and beautiful beaches in the world. The research took into account factors such as weather, hotel prices, sea temperature, number of restaurants and visibility on social media for the final ranking.
According to the survey, Copacabana Beach stands out not only for its beauty, but for boasting a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world, with the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer in the backdrop.
If you want to vacation among the best, here’s a list of the world’s best beaches.
1. Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro - Brazil
According to Bounce, Copacabana offers a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world under the arms of the Christ the Redeemer statue.
The number of restaurants and bars near the beach is over 12,000— the most of any beach on the list. On top of that, Copacabana scores well amongst other factors including hotels, air temperature, and water temperature.
2. Miami Beach, Florida - USA
Located on the edge of the city, Miami Beach is the best for influencers and social media users, with 14.4 million hashtags on Instagram.
This means that it is by far the most Instagrammed beach on Bounce’s list, and it has over 13.7 million more than the average. Moreover, Miami Beach ranked in the top 30 for air and water temperatures.
3. Venice Beach, California - USA
Located in Los Angeles’ metropolitan area, Venice Beach is third on the list because it has the second-highest number of restaurants (10,578), as well as the fourth most Instagram hashtags (4.2 million).
4. South Beach, Florida - USA
Florida’s second beach in the top 10 is South Beach. It has been a hub for the LGBTQ+ community for decades. For Bounce, it is a beach that attracts anyone looking for a quality beach vacation.
5. Santa Monica, California USA
The fourth US beach in the top five is Santa Monica in California. Santa Monica ranked similarly to Venice, but had less social media traction.
6. Naama Bay, Sharm el-Sheikh - Egypt
The first and only African beach on the list, Naama Bay in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. The iconic beach is dotted with umbrellas to provide shade in the baking heat of 25.1 degrees Celsius (77.2℉) on average.
7. Pink Sand Beach, Antigua & Barbuda
This beach is 17 miles of soft sands and naturally decorated with crushed pink shells. Since the seashells are churned up from the sea, the sand becomes softer and pinker after storms.
As well as being a beautiful beach, it is also the hottest, which makes it very appealing as a vacation destination.
However, the beach has only a few bars, as well as expensive hotel prices, according to Bounce.
8. Barceloneta Beach, Spain
Representing the Europe on the list is Barceloneta Beach in Spain.
With 9,681 restaurants, the beach was fourth highest-in this category.
9. Mui Ne Beach, Vietnam
The only Asian beach on the list, Mui Ne in Vietnam offers average hotel prices under $55 per night, which makes it one of the most affordable. Mui Ne also has hundreds of restaurants to choose from.
10. Cayo Coco, Cuba
Cayo Coco is named after the white ibis, which is a local bird. This sun destination is mostly renowned for its pristine white sand beaches.
For Bounce, although it did not rank high in any one category, its beautiful and breathtaking views make it the tenth-best location for a vacation.