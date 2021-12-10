Copacabana Beach Named World's Best Beach, The Others May Surprise You

Among 100 beaches around the world, Copacabana Beach was chosen as the world’s best beach to vacation, according to Bounce. The other ‘top 10’ entries may surprise you.

Miami Beach was among the top five, along with three others in the United States, including trendy Venice Beach, which was listed in third place.

To make the determination of world’s best beach, several travel guides and blogs were consulted on the most popular and beautiful beaches in the world. The research took into account factors such as weather, hotel prices, sea temperature, number of restaurants and visibility on social media for the final ranking.

According to the survey, Copacabana Beach stands out not only for its beauty, but for boasting a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world, with the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer in the backdrop.

If you want to vacation among the best, here’s a list of the world’s best beaches.