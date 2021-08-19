Photo Credit: Godisable
Love The Beach? America's 10 Cheapest Beach Towns To Rent In
Apartment Guide has released a report detailing the 10 cheapest beach towns for renters looking to enjoy coastal life year-round. Many people assume living near the beach has to come with a hefty price tag, but that isn’t always the case. Beach rentals can be affordable if you know where to look.
To formulate the list, Apartment Guide researched all cities located within a mile of an ocean, river, or bay shoreline that had at least ten units available for rent. They selected locations with the best price per square footage. Because real estate in the South is more affordable overall, the list includes many Southern U.S. locations.
When deciding on the perfect beach town for you, Apartment Guide suggests prioritizing your top wants, whether it’s square footage, proximity to the beach, or sticking to a strict budget for rent. Spending some time in the area and talking to locals prior to moving is also important in helping you gauge the vibe and determine if it’s truly a place you see yourself laying down roots.
Be aware that coastal towns often come with weather-related risks, such as flooding and hurricanes. Educate yourself on the local weather and look into any additional insurance that may be required. Finally, working with a real estate agent who is knowledgeable and experienced in the area can help make your apartment search much easier.
With that being said, let’s get into the list of the 10 cheapest beach towns in the U.S!
10. Everett, WA
Everett is located in west Washington, on the banks of Puget Sound and Possession Sound, inlets of the Pacific Ocean.
The city’s apartment units average $1,790 a month for rent and are only .48 miles to the beach.
Apartment Guide describes the town as a dog- and kid-friendly one where locals enjoy paddleboarding, whale-watching, fishing, and kiteboarding, as well as dining at the local waterfront restaurants.
9. Beaufort, SC
Apartments in the beautiful South Carolinian city of Beaufort average $1,623 for monthly rent and are around .04 miles from the beach.
In addition to its easy access to water recreation, the city also has a delightful downtown section, complete with an amazing nightlife scene.
8. Bridgeport, CT
Located on Long Island Sound, Bridgeport is the largest city in Connecticut population wise. A historic seaport, the New England town offers great shopping, parks, a zoo, a planetarium, and of course, loads of fun beach action.
Rent here averages $1,468 a month, and apartments are situated an average of .4 miles from the beach.
7. Absecon, NJ
Absecon is a small South New Jersey town located on the Absecon Bay, about six miles from Atlantic City.
Apartment rent averages $1,446 monthly, with units an average of .14 miles from the beach. The town is home to protected marshlands that are ideal for fishing and bird-watching.
6. Pensacola, FL
Pensacola is the westernmost city on the Florida Panhandle, offering the gorgeous beaches the Gulf Coast is known for. A military town, it is home to several bases.
Monthly rent runs an average of $1,343, and apartments are around .08 miles from the shore, on average. The Community Maritime Park, an open-air, waterfront park in Pensacola’s historic downtown area, offers a variety of fun classes and events.
5. Essex, MD
Located along the coast of the Back River, Essex is close to both Baltimore and Delaware. The river allows for easy access to the Chesapeake Bay, a top sailing location.
Apartments are an average of .6 miles from the beach with an average monthly rent of a $1,155.
4. Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville is a patriotic town situated on the shores of the New River, however, it also isn’t far from the Atlantic Ocean. The city is the home of the East Coast’s largest Marine Corps base, Camp Lejeune.
Here you can find an apartment for under $1,000! Best of all, apartments are an average of .01 miles from the beach.
3. Newport News, VA
Situated at the southeastern end of the Virginia Peninsula, Newport News offers easy access to the James River and nearby York River and Atlantic Ocean. The area is full of history, with Williamsburg and Jamestown about a half-hour’s drive away.
Apartment rentals average $978 and around .8 miles from the beach.
2. Port Arthur, TX
The South Texas town of Port Arthur sits on Lake Sabine, and offers many activities both on and off land to keep you entertained.
Apartment rentals average just $886 per month, with units located an average of .16 miles from the beach.
1. Gulfport, MS
The cheapest beach town on the list! Apartments in Gulfport, MS are available for an average of $844 a month and just a mere .03 miles from the shore.
The area is home to six barrier islands, which host a variety of flora and fauna. Less than 30 minutes down the coast, you’ll also find Biloxi, with its great nightlife and casinos.