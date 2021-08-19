Love The Beach? America's 10 Cheapest Beach Towns To Rent In

Apartment Guide has released a report detailing the 10 cheapest beach towns for renters looking to enjoy coastal life year-round. Many people assume living near the beach has to come with a hefty price tag, but that isn’t always the case. Beach rentals can be affordable if you know where to look.

To formulate the list, Apartment Guide researched all cities located within a mile of an ocean, river, or bay shoreline that had at least ten units available for rent. They selected locations with the best price per square footage. Because real estate in the South is more affordable overall, the list includes many Southern U.S. locations.

When deciding on the perfect beach town for you, Apartment Guide suggests prioritizing your top wants, whether it’s square footage, proximity to the beach, or sticking to a strict budget for rent. Spending some time in the area and talking to locals prior to moving is also important in helping you gauge the vibe and determine if it’s truly a place you see yourself laying down roots.

Be aware that coastal towns often come with weather-related risks, such as flooding and hurricanes. Educate yourself on the local weather and look into any additional insurance that may be required. Finally, working with a real estate agent who is knowledgeable and experienced in the area can help make your apartment search much easier.

With that being said, let’s get into the list of the 10 cheapest beach towns in the U.S!